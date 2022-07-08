Oakland Bar golf outing slated for Wabeek Aug. 1

In the last ten days I experienced the death of a long-term friend and a family reunion. Both helped me appreciate how powerful love becomes for everyone. My friend, Al Lacki, worked with me for many years. We opened our practice together many years ago. Al was always loving and kind. The past number of years he suffered from dementia but even with his memory gone, Al was still loving and caring to everyone. To remember Al is to feel welcomed and loved. Everyone who had ever met him would feel loved and cherished. The legacy Al left all of us was to be caring and kind to one another and to speak positively and loving to everyone.

