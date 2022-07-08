ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland Bar golf outing slated for Wabeek Aug. 1

legalnews.com
 4 days ago

The Oakland County Bar Association will present its annual Bar for the Course Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 1 at Wabeek Country Club beginning at noon. “Join friends, colleagues, and acquaintances for a fun day...

legalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Vets Returning Home golf outing slated for Sept. 12. The Oakland County Bar Association Veterans Committee will present its Seventh Annual Golf Outing in support of the Vets Returning Home program on Monday, Sept. 12 at The Links at Crystal Lake golf course at 800 Golf Drive in Pontiac beginning at 9 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at the Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

This is the Lexus Velodrome along I-75 on Mack Avenue in Midtown Detroit, a 64,000-square-foot indoor track cycling arena that opened in January 2018 on the former site of Tolan Playfield. Beyond the cycling track itself, it also has an infield space for spectators and an outer ring where people can jog, walk, or in-line skate, as well as areas for fitness classes and a weight room. The running track is named for Eddie Tolan, a groundbreaking Black two-time 1932 Olympic gold medalist from Detroit, in homage to the playfield it is built upon.
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Ex-Michigan football coach Gary Moeller dies

According to a report from Todd J. Anson, who has connections to the university, former Michigan head coach Gary Moeller has died. RIP Gary Moeller! Learning of the loss of a Michigan great. Thinking of the Moeller family & sending heartfelt condolences. Moeller, who was 81, coached at Michigan for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Oakland County, MI
Sports
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Art in the Park in downtown Plymouth, MI

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE in downtown Plymouth, Mich. for the 2022 Art in the Park art fair. A signature Michigan event, Art In The Park, now in its 42nd year will welcome over 400 artists from around the U.S. offering paintings, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, glass, woodwork, photography, folk art & much more. Entertainment and cuisine will complement the art exhibitors , creating a sensory filled weekend experience. Be a part of the tradition…join us at Michigan’s 2nd largest art fair for a weekend long celebration of art, food, and fun!
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Couple uproots suburban lifestyle to become Michigan lavender farmers

The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
LIVONIA, MI
tvtechnology.com

CBS News Detroit Announces First Hires for Its Fall Launch

The newly hired anchors and executive producer of community impact will work on the the hyper-local streaming and broadcast news service. DETROIT—CBS News Detroit has hired anchors Shaina Humphries and Rachelle Graham, meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey, and executive producer of community impact Amyre Makupson. CBS News Detroit is the hyper-local...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
Person
Jack Nicklaus
legalnews.com

Counselor's Corner: The choice to be loving

In the last ten days I experienced the death of a long-term friend and a family reunion. Both helped me appreciate how powerful love becomes for everyone. My friend, Al Lacki, worked with me for many years. We opened our practice together many years ago. Al was always loving and kind. The past number of years he suffered from dementia but even with his memory gone, Al was still loving and caring to everyone. To remember Al is to feel welcomed and loved. Everyone who had ever met him would feel loved and cherished. The legacy Al left all of us was to be caring and kind to one another and to speak positively and loving to everyone.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Take a look at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair map

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns July 21-23 and in true art fair style, it’s going to be big. With a 30-block footprint in the heart of the downtown area, it can be easy to get overwhelmed in the midst of the rows and rows of white tents.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golfers#Food Drink#Oakland Bar#Wabeek Country Club#Wa Beek Country Club
whmi.com

Concerts At The Millpond In Downtown Brighton Return Sunday

A popular summer concert series is returning to downtown Brighton. The Kiwanis Club of Brighton will kick off their 45th season of Millpond concerts this Sunday, with a new start time of 6pm. This Sunday will feature Toppermost - an authentic Beatles tribute band said to recreate the energy and youthfulness of the Beatles.
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1051thebounce.com

Downriver is Getting a Third Chick-Fil-A

Downriver peeps, you’re getting a new Chick-Fil-A! The News Herald is reporting that Taylor officials recently announced that a Chick-fil-A is coming to Eureka Road where Little Daddy’s was located near Southland Center. The restaurant will be located within Taylor’s Eureka Way! business and entertainment district. This...
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit fashion scene continues to bloom as designers set up shop in city

(FOX 2) - From the Style File on FOX 2 Friday, designer Chuck Bennett had plenty to show off as the fashion scene in Detroit continues to bloom. Even under the shadow of New York and Paris, two of the fashion centers of the world, brands are seeing potential in what the Motor City has to offer.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy