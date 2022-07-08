ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,500 of America's most violent criminals taken off the streets in 'Operation North Star'

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
date 2022-07-08
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEQkJ_0gZ721wJ00
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a resolution of a foreign-bribery investigation with Glencore International AG, an Anglo-Swiss commodities company, during a news conference at the Department of Justice's Robert F. Kennedy Building on May 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo credit Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Over a 30-day period, authorities arrested 1,501 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and self-identified gang members in 10 U.S. cities as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star program.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Operation North Star initiative was aimed at “combating violent crime,” in cities with a significant number of homicides and shootings. Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. were the target locations.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The operation focused on fugitives wanted for “most serious, violent, and harmful offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault,” said the Justice Department. Additionally, Operation North Star prioritized apprehension of individuals who use firearms in their crimes or exhibited risk factors associated with violence.

“Operation North Star was focused on areas where local law enforcement has seen a large number of homicides and shootings,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “By partnering with our local and state partners, we are able to hone in on the most dangerous criminals who cause the most harm.”

Out of the approximately 1,500 arrests, there were 230 for homicide and 131 for sexual assault in June, along with 166 seized firearms, more than $53,600 in currency, and more than 33 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

Notable arrests include:

· 28-year-old Jose Galiano-Meza, who was arrested June 4 by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Galiano-Meza was the suspect in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl from Eudora, Kansas.

· 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, who was arrested June 6 by the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force. Vereen was one of the suspects in a mass shooting incident on June 4 on South Street in Philadelphia in which three people were killed and 11 injured. 18-year-old Quran Garner and a 15-year-old suspect were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

· 22-year-old Dionte Mitchell, who was arrested June 8 by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Mitchell allegedly shot and killed two female victims after a dispute at a party.

· 21-year-old Jaden Baskerville who was arrested June 9, also by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Baskerville was wanted in New York for attempted homicide in connection with a drive-by shooting that resulted in the injury of a seven-year-old girl.

· 49-year-old Prince Cunningham, who was arrested June 14 by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Cunningham was wanted by the Aurora, Ill., police department on two counts of first-degree murder on a cold case homicide from May 9, 2003.

· 28-year-old Robert Bakersville, who was arrested June 16 by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Baskerville was arrested for homicide. Ammunition and parts consistent with building a “ghost gun” were seized during the arrest.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything we can to protect our communities from violent crime and end the plague of gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Operation North Star reflects the approach we are taking across the Department to work in partnership with law enforcement agencies and communities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the greatest violence.”

Comments / 71

Jim Adamson
3d ago

Good job arresting these offenders. The trick is to keep them in prison instead of releasing them back into society to commit more crimes

Reply(1)
29
Darryl Schrage
3d ago

I would expect law enforcement to do this everyday,365/7 in every city in America.Not just a round-up now and again.Thanks for doing your job's we taxpayer's pay you to do.???

Reply
15
Milo DeSheuquette
1d ago

what they aren't saying is that the criminals will be out in a week! liberal prosecutors and judges will find a way to release them! 🤦🤷

Reply(7)
15
 

Related
US News and World Report

Gun Violence in America: A Long List of Forgotten Victims

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news. Take this weekend in Chicago. On Monday, a rooftop shooter...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

'Operation North Star': US Marshals capture 1,500 fugitives over 30 days across 10 cities

The U.S. Marshal Services (USMS) has arrested 1,500 fugitives stemming from its "Operation North Star" initiative to reduce violent crime in 10 U.S. cities over 30 days. Across Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Memphis; New Orleans; Los Angeles; Houston; Indianapolis; Philadelphia; and Baltimore, the USMS arrested 1,501 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders and self-identified gang members over the month of June, USMS said in a press release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
CBS LA

Violent fugitives, guns taken off the streets in nationwide Operation North Star

A month-long operation has taken 1,500 violent fugitive off the streets of 10 of the nation's biggest cities, including right here in Los Angeles.Operation North Star targeted cities with high rates of murder and shootings, taking 1,501 violent fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members off the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Across the nation, authorities say 230 of those arrested were wanted for homicide and 131 were wanted for sexual assault. The operation also seized 166 firearms, more than 33 kilograms of drugs, and $53,600 in cash.Here in Los Angeles, the LAPD worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals."These individuals pose a clear and present danger to the safety of Los Angeles, as well as the nine other cities that were chosen to be part of this North Star operation," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Record for Most Murders Was Broken Last Year

The Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a lot of economic and physical hardship to the world. Millions of Americans lost their jobs in the first year of the outbreak alone, and businesses of all kinds suffered.  Violent crime tends to increase with economic hardship, so it’s not surprising that the first year of the pandemic saw […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
