More than 1,500 of America's most violent criminals taken off the streets in 'Operation North Star'

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a resolution of a foreign-bribery investigation with Glencore International AG, an Anglo-Swiss commodities company, during a news conference at the Department of Justice's Robert F. Kennedy Building on May 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo credit Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Over a 30-day period, authorities arrested 1,501 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and self-identified gang members in 10 U.S. cities as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star program.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Operation North Star initiative was aimed at “combating violent crime,” in cities with a significant number of homicides and shootings. Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. were the target locations.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The operation focused on fugitives wanted for “most serious, violent, and harmful offenses, including homicide, sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault,” said the Justice Department. Additionally, Operation North Star prioritized apprehension of individuals who use firearms in their crimes or exhibited risk factors associated with violence.

“Operation North Star was focused on areas where local law enforcement has seen a large number of homicides and shootings,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. “By partnering with our local and state partners, we are able to hone in on the most dangerous criminals who cause the most harm.”

Out of the approximately 1,500 arrests, there were 230 for homicide and 131 for sexual assault in June, along with 166 seized firearms, more than $53,600 in currency, and more than 33 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

Notable arrests include:

· 28-year-old Jose Galiano-Meza, who was arrested June 4 by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Galiano-Meza was the suspect in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl from Eudora, Kansas.

· 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen, who was arrested June 6 by the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force. Vereen was one of the suspects in a mass shooting incident on June 4 on South Street in Philadelphia in which three people were killed and 11 injured. 18-year-old Quran Garner and a 15-year-old suspect were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

· 22-year-old Dionte Mitchell, who was arrested June 8 by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Mitchell allegedly shot and killed two female victims after a dispute at a party.

· 21-year-old Jaden Baskerville who was arrested June 9, also by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Baskerville was wanted in New York for attempted homicide in connection with a drive-by shooting that resulted in the injury of a seven-year-old girl.

· 49-year-old Prince Cunningham, who was arrested June 14 by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Cunningham was wanted by the Aurora, Ill., police department on two counts of first-degree murder on a cold case homicide from May 9, 2003.

· 28-year-old Robert Bakersville, who was arrested June 16 by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Baskerville was arrested for homicide. Ammunition and parts consistent with building a “ghost gun” were seized during the arrest.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything we can to protect our communities from violent crime and end the plague of gun violence,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Operation North Star reflects the approach we are taking across the Department to work in partnership with law enforcement agencies and communities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the greatest violence.”