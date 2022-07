When it comes to summertime suits, there are the usual suspects. You have casual lightweight linen, or maybe a patterned madras fabric, and the crisp white option for the sartorial daredevils among us. Enter Taika Waititi, who has been marking the releases of Thor: Love and Thunder, which he wrote and directed, and Pixar’s Lightyear, for which he supplied a voice, with his own Extremely Good Suit Summer. The stylish filmmaker is proving that you can wear classic-looking suits in darker shades and still make them feel light, breezy, and undeniably fresh for summer. It's just all in how you wear it.

