Bozeman, MT

American: Boston – Bozeman, Montana (and vice versa). $255. Roundtrip, including all Taxes

There Are a Few Rules to Tailgating at a Concert in Montana

My trip to see Kenny Chesney, part one. Let me start by saying that I think that most of the people that I know were at the concert Saturday, but I'll write my article anyway. The main thing that I learned Saturday was that concerts at stadiums aren't just concerts. They are "events". And at "events" you tailgate. And I mean all day.
MONTANA STATE
Ugh. So Many Mosquitos this Year in Montana. Try These Tricks

About a month or so ago I was thinking to myself how nice it was that we didn't seem to have very many mosquitos this year in Montana. "This is great", I thought, as I cracked a cold beer on my patio one evening, "finally a summer with minimal bug bites." When the Miller moths began showing up everywhere a couple of weeks ago, I told my kids "at least they don't bite, like mosquitos." Alas, it appears that I spoke too soon regarding the pesky, biting bugs because they're out now and they're getting pretty bad.
MONTANA STATE
Permanent fixes from Yellowstone floods could take 3 to 5 years

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming (AP) — It could take three to five years to replace roads damaged by flooding last month in Yellowstone National Park, but temporary fixes are expected to be in place within months, park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Friday. Sholly spoke after surveying damaged areas of...
TRAVEL
Wreaths Across America's education exhibit to visit Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wreaths Across America announced its Mobile Education Exhibit will be stopping in four Montana cities to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. To sponsor a veteran's wreath, visit www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship provides a live, balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American...
MISSOULA, MT
Craving Italian? This Restaurant Has The Best Lasagna in Montana

When we think of Italian food, pasta, pizza, or my favorite—gnocchi—usually comes to mind. However, there is one other classic dish that I don't think gets enough credit. Lovefood published a list on Where To Eat Your State's Best Lasagna, and I immediately clicked on the article. Lasagna is a dish that might seem rather ordinary when it comes to Italian cuisine, but if done right, it can top the list. How can you say no to layers of sauce, meat, pasta, and cheese? So where in Montana serves the best lasagna?
BOZEMAN, MT
217 N Kennedy, Belgrade, Gallatin County, MT, 59714

First time ever on the market and absolutely one of a kind! This adorable craftsman-style home was built by Dovetail construction in 2007 and the quality shows in every aspect of the home. The main home is just over 2000 sq. ft. with 3bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large laundry room, a built-in dining nook, a chef's style kitchen, steam shower, radiant floor heat in both upstairs bathrooms, and an oversized attached one-car garage. The front half of the home has an expansive stamped concrete, covered porch and a private nook for the hot tub. There is an additional heated two-car garage that is currently used by the owners with a 700 sq. ft. apartment above it that is rented on a month-to-month basis. This property has no restrictions for short-term rentals. Hot tub conveys and furniture is negotiable. You will be truly impressed by this home, schedule your showing today! See the attached list of amenities too many to list here!
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

