Courts Matter Michigan offers a new educational program to promote voting and ensure nominated federal judges are aualified, diverse, fair, and impartial�

Centers on in-person learning, mental health, teacher recruitment, school infrastructure. On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted a roundtable with parents at Troy High School on the recently passed bipartisan education budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The governor sought the perspective of Michigan’s parents throughout the budget process and will continue engaging with them as the school year starts. The education budget includes the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history, funds to improve school infrastructure, and resources to hire more educators.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO