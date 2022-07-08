ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Courts Matter Michigan offers a new educational program to promote voting and ensure nominated federal judges are aualified, diverse, fair, and impartial�

 4 days ago

Non-partisan coalition to begin offering a new and free presentation suitable for organizations, interest groups, schools, colleges, and other audiences. Courts Matter Michigan, a non-partisan coalition of diverse organizations working towards a well-functioning federal judiciary composed of qualified and impartial judges, is launching an educational program for Michigan voters. Courts Matter...

Whitmer hosts roundtable with local parents on bipartisan education budget

Centers on in-person learning, mental health, teacher recruitment, school infrastructure. On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted a roundtable with parents at Troy High School on the recently passed bipartisan education budget for Fiscal Year 2023. The governor sought the perspective of Michigan’s parents throughout the budget process and will continue engaging with them as the school year starts. The education budget includes the highest state per-student investment in Michigan history, funds to improve school infrastructure, and resources to hire more educators.
MICHIGAN STATE
SBM Family Law Section plans Mid-Summer Conference

The Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct its “Family Law Mid-Summer Conference” Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 11-14, at Crystal Mountain Resort, 12500 Crystal Mountain Dr. in Thompsonville. The conference will feature presentations by family law practitioners providing state-of-the-law education and tips on family...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
National Roundup

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Commission on Judicial Conduct has admonished a King County District Court judge for implying in court that a defendant would be raped in prison if he didn’t change his behavior. The Seattle Times reports Judge Virginia Amato, who was elected in November...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Briefs

Family Law Section hosts ‘Mid-Summer Conference’ Aug. 11. The Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will conduct its “Family Law Mid-Summer Conference” Thursday through Sunday, August 11-14, at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville, MI. The conference will feature presentations by family law practitioners...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI

