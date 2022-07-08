Tamaqua news for July 7, 2022

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO