Tamaqua, PA

Tamaqua news for July 7, 2022

Times News
 4 days ago

Blessings, Zion Lutheran’s thrift ministry, is hosting a one-day summer sale today until 5 p.m. The sale features gently used summer clothing items along with general household items, books and toys. A limited takeout kitchen menu is available. Major credit cards and cash are accepted. (No checks.) Masks are...

www.tnonline.com

Times News

Schuylkill prepares for fall cleanup

Schuylkill County is gearing up for its annual fall cleanup. The cleanup will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17 among 16 sites: Pottsville, Minersville, the CES landfill in Hegins, Girardville, North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Wayne Township, Porter Township, Pine Grove Township, the Tamaqua Transfer Station, Ringtown, New Ringgold, Mahanoy City, Branch Township, East Union Township and Tremont.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County marriage licenses

Norlina M. Schartel, 21, and Brandon J. Rex, 24, both of Tamaqua. Sara N. Regrut, 24, and James Q. Beaumont, 25, both of Tamaqua. Tionna D. Heffelfinger, 23, and Derek M. Beers, 32, both of Tamaqua. Kerly G. V. Guerrero, 38, and Matthew R. Stahler, 48, both of Tamaqua. Amber...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Search ends for missing PV man

The body of René Figueroa, 21, Panther Valley, was reportedly found at around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, two days after witnesses say he jumped from a boat into Lake Hauto. Figueroa’s body was found near the Third Beach area of the lake. That area is in Schuylkill County. The lake spans Carbon and Schuylkill counties.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Mildred S. Crawford to Marjorie A. Crawford, P.O. Box 70, Lake Harmony, property at 93 Ruffed Grouse Court, Lake Harmony, $1. 69 Greenwood LLC to JSRM1 69 Greenwood LLC, Danville, property at 69 Greenwood Road, Lake Harmony, $350,000. Sun Energy, U.S.A., LLC, to Pocono Lion Land Development LLC, Allentown, Lot...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Poker run raises $8,500 for cancer research

Ninety-eight motorcyclists took part in the 13th Annual David F. Formica Poker Run and helped raise over $8,500 for cancer research and scholarships. “We usually end up with between 75 and 100 riders,” Pam Formica said. “We had 89 last year.”. In a poker run, each rider starts...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Lansford festival salutes mining tradition, culture

Visitors from a wide area, and as many as a few thousand, packed the Number 9 Mine grounds over seven hours on Sunday to honor the rich heritage and culture of anthracite coal mining. The 15th Annual Coal Miners Heritage Festival in Lansford hosted a range of family-oriented activities that...
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Times News

PSP officers are promoted

Forty-two personnel of the Pennsylvania State Police were promoted and were recognized at a ceremony recently at Bishop McDevitt High School in Dauphin County. • Brianne L. Glad was promoted to corporal and assigned to the Troop M, Bethlehem. Glad enlisted in 2007. • Kyle G. Gruber was promoted to...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
wkok.com

Fire Call Monday Night in Mt. Carmel Township, Scrapyard Fire

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Fire hit a business in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County late Monday night. Northumberland County 9-1-1 tells us, a fire at S.O.S. Metals on Route 54, broke out in an outdoor mound of flammable materials . The blaze was reported around 11pm, and the last of the volunteers cleared the scene after 3am. No injuries were reported. There was no noted damage to buildings at the scene.
Sunday Dispatch

WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
Times News

Tamaqua captures Neifert Memorial Tournament title

Tamaqua’s entry in the 23rd annual Neifert Memorial 9-year-old tournament defeated Jim Thorpe by an 11-1 score to capture the championship. In the title game, Brayden Schultz went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs. Brady Bartzcak was the winning pitcher, tossing 4 1/3 innings. Bartzcak gave up just three hits while striking out eight. Members of the Tamaqua team included, front row from left, Kroy Tirpak, Grayson Smith, Brady Bartczak, Abram Graver, Mitchell Clemson, Gavin Lutz; middle row, Aidan Sabol, Darvin Faust, Mason Murphy, Jacob Baddick, Jaxen Schaeffer, Evan Shannon, Aiden Barrett, Brayden Schultz; back row, coaches Mark Bartzcak, Barry Lutz, Matt Tirpak, Brian Shannon and Mike Barrett. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Scranton, PA

Nestled away in the northeast of Pennsylvania is Scranton; a surprisingly scenic city that acts as the cultural and commercial capital of Lackawanna County. Once a coal mining, railroad and industrial powerhouse, it is now mostly known for being the setting of the hit TV show ‘The Office’.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Local Roundup: Results from July 9-10

The Birches are one win away from capturing the NorCo Legion title after winning the opening game in the best-of-three series over the weekend. Towamensing and the Tamaqua 12’s also posted victories in the Panther Valley Little League Tournament over the weekend. NORCO LEGION. Birches-Northampton. The Birches scored six...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County property transfers

Payso Inc. and Kimberly A. Semmel to LeSabre Holdings LLC: Property on South Harrison Street, $2,152. Russel C. Arnold and Tracy L. Arnold to Franklin E. Griffiths III and Susan S. Kane: Property at 645 E. Broad St., $9,700. Roger F. Brode and Mary F. Brode to Brandon Brode and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Hauto

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Schuylkill County say the body of a drowning victim was recovered in a lake in Rush Township near Nesquehoning. Lake Hauto spans along the border of Schuylkill and Carbon Counties. The victim's family spoke with Newswatch16 at the lake Sunday afternoon and say...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Giants Despair Hillclimb returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys home in Mountain Top

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A home in Luzerne County was scorched by flames Monday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the place along Blytheburn Road in the Mountain Top area. The fire chief says a man who lives there was driving home and saw the flames. He...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Times Leader

Showing love for Glen Lyon

NEWPORT TWP. — Driving through the Glen Lyon section, township Manager Joseph Hillan pointed out pristine sidewalks under construction on both sides of West Main Street and random empty lots no longer containing decrepit structures. “Look at the difference,” Hillan marveled. Six years ago, the Economic Innovation Group...
GLEN LYON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages double-block home in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A fire damaged a double-block home early Monday morning in Luzerne County. Crews were called to Turner Street in Plymouth around 3 a.m. Eight people lived at the home. They all made it out okay. The Red Cross has been called in to help. One firefighter...
PLYMOUTH, PA

