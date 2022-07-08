ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Happy (almost) Independence Day!

By Eric Garwood
Longboat Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsecured premises: An officer making a routine security check of retail shops discovered the door to one of them unlocked. Inside, everything appeared normal with no sign of a break-in. The officer discovered the phone number of the proprietor who, when reached, assured the officer someone would come to secure the...

www.yourobserver.com

amisun.com

Bradenton Beach commissioners to consider charging for parking

BRADENTON BEACH – City commissioners plan to discuss the possibility of charging for parking in some city-owned parking lots. During the July 7 city commission meeting, Commissioner Jake Spooner requested that a city commission workshop be scheduled to discuss potential paid parking. “I was going to ask the board...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Police Department replaces chronically broken patrol SUVs

The town went car shopping in recent weeks for four police patrol SUVs following a spate of mechanical problems and related warranty headaches. Town commissioners this month approved a budget shift to accelerate the purchase of four new Ford Explorer police-package vehicles to replace four ailing 2020 model Chevrolet Tahoes, none with more than about 65,000 on the odometer.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man one of 4 seriously injured in Sarasota County pileup crash

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was one of four drivers seriously injured in a six-vehicle pileup crash on southbound I-75 in Sarasota County on Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven was traveling southbound on I-75 around 10:20 a.m., approaching SR-72 in the outside travel lane. A Ford pickup truck, a Ford SUV, an Acura SUV, a Dodge pickup truck and an Isuzu pickup truck were all stopped ahead of the tractor-trailor, motionless due to traffic congestion. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to stop and rear-ended the Ford pickup truck.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Four seriously injured in Monday I-75 collision near Clark Road

Four people were seriously injured Monday in a six-vehicle crash in Interstate 75 that snarled traffic for hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash, just north of Clark Road, prompted the closure of the highway's southbound lanes, forcing traffic off at Bee Ridge Road to reenter on the southbound on-ramp of I-75.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Intersection of S Tamiami and Bahia Vista reopens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busy day for traffic in Sarasota County following two separate crashes on I-75. There is now a crash blocking several lanes at S Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista. First responders are on scene now. All lanes of Bahia Vista appear to be blocked.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Sarasota: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Sarasota, Florida

If you’re looking for something to do in Sarasota, Florida, you can explore its many different attractions on foot. Sarasota is full of art galleries and smaller shops, so you can spend a long afternoon or evening browsing these places. You can even check out a narrated shark feeding if you’re looking for a family-friendly activity. Whether you are looking for a beach vacation or a more active vacation, Sarasota Florida has something for you.
SARASOTA, FL
point2homes.com

7950 25TH AVENUE N, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, FL, 33710

Check out this beautiful home located in Walter Fuller Park. You are walking distance to one of the best parks in Pinellas County. A community pool is right down the street from you as well as, a dog park, basketball courts, community center, baseball fields, Azalea middle school, and so much more. Very close to the mall and not far from the beaches. What more could you ask for? This home is perfect for a small family or anyone buying thier first home. The open floor plan will allow you to entrain your family and friends. Lots of updates have been done. The tankless water heater was just installed last week, AC is 2014, roof is 2014, new carpeting in two of the bedrooms, just painted the interior and exterior of the house, and a few other things. A nice sized backyard will allow you to build your tropical oasis and plenty of room for a pool. Don't hesitate to schedule your showing today. This won't last long!!
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for July 14-20

1 p.m. at The Paradise Center, 546 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key. "The Hundred Foot Journey" will be projected indoors at The Paradise Center. Popcorn and refreshments are included. Walk-ins are welcome. Jazz Thursday: The Ruckus Late Night's. 5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S. Tamiami Trail. Free for...
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Longboat Observer

No solid dates yet for cell tower construction at Lorraine/SR 64

After Manatee County commissioners unanimously approved the construction of a 145-foot monopole at the southeast corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 64 on Dec. 2, 2021, those in cellphone reception misery had to believe they were seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. How long it takes...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

TAMPA – The SS American Victory returned to its home berth behind the Florida Aquarium on July 5 after 12 days in dry dock at International Ship Repair & Marine Services. The World War II vessel, docked in Tampa since 1999 and open daily for tours, was closed to the public during this time as the ship underwent routine maintenance and repairs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Jeff Driver now driving "do-goodery" as Rotary president

Each year the Rotary Club of Longboat Key chooses a new president. This year, the gavel was passed to Jeff Driver. Having only joined a couple years ago, he's a relative newbie to the Rotary, but he had the "do-goodery" down long before. Driver sat down with the Longboat Observer to answer some question about the Rotary and his leadership plans over the next year.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

