ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

The Law Is A Jealous Lover

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, I welcome Linda Priebe, an EU US data privacy/protection compliance and government relations attorney and a partner in Culhane Meadows PLLC, a nationwide woman-owned and woman-managed technology and business law firm. Linda shares how her career evolved,...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm Is Flip-Flopping Harder Than IHOP On Supporting The Right To Choose

Lawyers, debaters, and most DBZ fans have one thing in common — they’re known for liking to argue. And one thing arguing-prone people are good at is switching sides. The issue arises when the abstract concepts you’re defending have concrete consequences… like claiming to be for abortion rights while also funding politicians who aim to ban them.
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

We Need Someone Whose Job Is To Read The Cases

Years ago, I sat over lunch with a bunch of appellate law clerks. One of the clerks worked for an average judge. (Frankly, most clerks work for average judges. The average judge is, after all, average. That may not be too flattering, but it’s a simple arithmetic truth.) The...
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Transactional Writing Tips For Lawyers

No matter what your practice area is, mastering clear written communication is an essential skill. PLI offers two courses of interest to those looking to refine their writing in transactional practice, including contract drafting. The first is Writing for Transactional Lawyers 2022, a half-day program that will teach attendees how...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
abovethelaw.com

Wachtell Joins Twitter-Musk Squabble -- See Also

The Saddest Misogynist In Misogynytown: Tucker Carlson bemoans all the smart women who dislike him. And I Would’ve Gotten Away With It If It Weren’t For You Meddling FBI Agents: John Eastman pretty sure he could’ve talked his way out of a federal warrant. The legal CRM...
INTERNET
abovethelaw.com

Sunday, July 10, 2022

“Vaccines, Religious Freedom and the Military; The Pentagon violates soldiers’ rights and its own regulations”: Christopher J. Motz will have this op-ed in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “No More Deference to the Administrative State; Without quite overturning the 1984 Chevron case, the Supreme Court...
HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

Jonathan Turley Is Now Just Lying About Abortion Laws And He's Going To Get Someone Killed

Jonathan Turley’s disingenuous bloviating for right-wing media outlets who continue to let him cosplay as a relevant scholar has left him little more than a pull-toy. Just feed him a loony legal premise and give him some makeup and he’s ready to say everything from comical nonsense about Martin Luther King to bungling of basic concepts that could be cleared up with cursory research.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
abovethelaw.com

The Game To Impeach Justices Kavanaugh And Gorsuch Is Afoot

Public confidence in the Supreme Court is at an all-time low, and at least some legislators would like to do something — anything — about that. Congresspeople Ted Lieu and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have sent a letter to the Senate, asking them to make a finding as to whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied to the American people. Couched as a crisis of legitimacy of the Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the letter points to instances during each justice’s confirmation hearing when they said that Roe was established precedent that, presumably, should be followed. The letter also points to statements from Senators Manchin and Collins where they said, given those justices’ votes to overturn Roe, they felt misled.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culhane Meadows Pllc#Jabot#Lgbtqia
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy