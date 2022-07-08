The Law Is A Jealous Lover

Public confidence in the Supreme Court is at an all-time low, and at least some legislators would like to do something — anything — about that. Congresspeople Ted Lieu and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have sent a letter to the Senate, asking them to make a finding as to whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch lied to the American people. Couched as a crisis of legitimacy of the Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the letter points to instances during each justice’s confirmation hearing when they said that Roe was established precedent that, presumably, should be followed. The letter also points to statements from Senators Manchin and Collins where they said, given those justices’ votes to overturn Roe, they felt misled.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO