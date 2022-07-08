Brian Anderson: If you continue to get outs as a pitcher, you’ll stick around.

Brian Anderson, Geneva High School grad and former Guardians pitcher, joined Baskin and Phelps as he does every Friday to talk Guardians, all things MLB and Cleveland sports. They start with talking some pitching before moving around to the MLB All Star Game and talking about Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera getting automatic bids as legends. Then they move to talking Browns football and the Baker Mayfield saga ending. Listen to Baskin and Phelps weekdays 10am to 2pm on 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy app.