Cleveland, OH

Brian Anderson: If you continue to get outs as a pitcher, you’ll stick around.

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Brian Anderson, Geneva High School grad and former Guardians pitcher, joined Baskin and Phelps as he does every Friday to talk Guardians, all things MLB and Cleveland sports. They start with talking some pitching before moving around to the MLB All Star Game and talking about Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera getting automatic bids as legends. Then they move to talking Browns football and the Baker Mayfield saga ending. Listen to Baskin and Phelps weekdays 10am to 2pm on 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy app.

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Albert Pujols
Miguel Cabrera
92.3 The Fan

Guardians' Jose Ramirez, Emmanuel Clase, Andres Gimenez named All-Stars

The Guardians will have three representatives in the Midsummer Classic. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez, closer Emmanuel Clase and second baseman Andres Gimenez were named All-Stars on Sunday. It marks the fourth such honor for Ramirez in his career, as he also made it in 2017, 2018 and 2021. This marks the first such honor for the 24-year-old Clase and the 23-year-old Gimenez.
CLEVELAND, OH
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

