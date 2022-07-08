Wings draft USHL Rookie of the Year, Russian sniper with second-round picks

After drafting a center eighth overall Thursday night, the Red Wings added a pair of wingers in the second round Friday.

The first, Dylan James at No. 40 overall, was named USHL Rookie of the Year this season after putting up 61 points in 62 games for Sioux City. He added eight points in 10 playoff games to help the Musketeers win their first USHL Championship.

A University of North Dakota commit, James is known as a rugged winger who does most of his scoring in front. He's quick on his skates, has a strong 6'0 frame and plays with an edge. With continued development, he projects as a solid power forward in the NHL.

The Wings' second pick was Dmitri Buchelnikov No. 52 overall, with the extra second-rounder they acquired from the Capitals in the Anthony Mantha trade.

In 56 games in Russia's top junior league this season, Buchelnikov scored 41 goals and 75 points -- both second in the league. He added nine goals in nine playoff games for the junior club of SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

The 5'10 Buchelnikov is a 'speedy winger with the ability to bounce off his linemates' and 'a flashy, offense-first player,' per Elite Prospects.