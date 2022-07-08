UPDATE: Authorities release more information about the ‘Person of Interest’ on Lea Joyner Bridge, suspect and victim identified

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (K TVE/KARD ) — On July 8, 2022, at approximately 4:41 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member of 25-year-old Jarvis D. Taylor, stating that Taylor allegedly killed his girlfriend at a residence on the 300 block of Woodale Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival at the residence, they located 23-year-old Ebony Lewis deceased inside of the home.

According to authorities, Taylor was located around 5:01 AM on the Lea Joyner Bridge where he allegedly contemplated suicide. Negotiators from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police Department, and West Monroe Police Department talked to Taylor while he was on the bridge.

After a lengthy negotiation, Taylor was safely taken into custody at approximately 10:15 AM. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor for Second Degree Murder and he will be booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Jarvis D. Taylor

This incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE : The suspect on the Lea Joyner Bridge is now in custody, according to Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw.

UPDATE: Ouachita Parish Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw has confirmed the individual on the Lea Joyner Bridge is a suspect in the homicide of a female victim, that happened in the 300 block of Woodale Drive in Monroe on Friday, July 8, 2022. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. We will keep you updated with the latest.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) ‘– The Lea Joyner Bridge that connects West Monroe and Monroe is currently closed. Authorities are conducting an undisclosed investigation.

Captain C.J. Beck with the West Monroe Police Department says they are dealing with an individual on the bridge. No further details are available at this time. We will keep you updated with the latest as the information becomes available.

