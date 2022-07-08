Sabres select Topias Leinonen with the 41st overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - With the 41st overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres select Topias Leinonen from JYP's under 20 team in the Finnish junior league.

Leinonen played the majority of his season with JYP in the team's under 20 system where he thrived as their starting goaltender. He played 21 games and had a record of nine wins and 10 losses while also earning two shutouts. In those 21 games, he had a save percentage of .916 and a goals against average of 2.28. He also played four games in Liiga with JYP where he didn't have the same success with a 5.02 goals against average, an .825 save percentage and a record of one loss and two ties.

Despite some less than ideal numbers, the 6-foot-5 goalie has all of the tools needed to succeed at a high level. He was ranked as the top European goaltender in this year's draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Leinonen is expected to return to JYP in the upcoming season at the junior level.