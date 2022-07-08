Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council membership

(Kameleon007/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

16 Ohio high school students are set to represent their districts in the inaugural Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council.

Governor Mike DeWine announced plans for the student-led council in April. The council’s membership was announced Friday and will work with the Ohio School Safety Center to identify school safety concerns.

“We initially envisioned a 10-member Student Safety Advisory Council, but we had so many quality applications from students who want to make a difference that we expanded the council to 16 members,” Emily Torok, OSSC Administrator said.

The Ohio School Safety Summit will extend an invitation to the council to discuss violence prevention strategies with peers.

“Involving students in improving school safety is important because they know what is happening in our schools better than anyone,” DeWine said. “Students are well-positioned to help protect their fellow students, their teachers, and staff, and we welcome their valuable input.”

Local school districts have been granted membership to OSSAC and are represented by Jordan Lewis of Butler High School, Marin Funderburg of Piqua High School, and Devin Duncan of Fairfield Senior High School.

The council also represents the following locations around Ohio:

Solon High School in Cuyahoga County

Loveland High School in Hamilton County

Edison High School in Erie County

Hawken Upper School in Geauga County

Upper Arlington High School in Franklin County

Dover High School in Tuscarawas County

Valley Stem + Me2 Academy in Mahoning County

Athens High School in Athens County

Sycamore High School in Hamilton County

John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Trumbull County

Big Walnut High School in Delaware County

Saint Ursula Academy in Lucas County

Twinsburg High School in Summit County

Student representatives will work with OSSC officials to organize events, focus groups, and trainings to highlight safety best practices at various schools.

©2022 Cox Media Group