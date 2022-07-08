ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council membership

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
(Kameleon007/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

16 Ohio high school students are set to represent their districts in the inaugural Ohio Student Safety Advisory Council.

Governor Mike DeWine announced plans for the student-led council in April. The council’s membership was announced Friday and will work with the Ohio School Safety Center to identify school safety concerns.

“We initially envisioned a 10-member Student Safety Advisory Council, but we had so many quality applications from students who want to make a difference that we expanded the council to 16 members,” Emily Torok, OSSC Administrator said.

The Ohio School Safety Summit will extend an invitation to the council to discuss violence prevention strategies with peers.

“Involving students in improving school safety is important because they know what is happening in our schools better than anyone,” DeWine said. “Students are well-positioned to help protect their fellow students, their teachers, and staff, and we welcome their valuable input.”

Local school districts have been granted membership to OSSAC and are represented by Jordan Lewis of Butler High School, Marin Funderburg of Piqua High School, and Devin Duncan of Fairfield Senior High School.

The council also represents the following locations around Ohio:

  • Solon High School in Cuyahoga County
  • Loveland High School in Hamilton County
  • Edison High School in Erie County
  • Hawken Upper School in Geauga County
  • Upper Arlington High School in Franklin County
  • Dover High School in Tuscarawas County
  • Valley Stem + Me2 Academy in Mahoning County
  • Athens High School in Athens County
  • Sycamore High School in Hamilton County
  • John F. Kennedy Catholic School in Trumbull County
  • Big Walnut High School in Delaware County
  • Saint Ursula Academy in Lucas County
  • Twinsburg High School in Summit County

Student representatives will work with OSSC officials to organize events, focus groups, and trainings to highlight safety best practices at various schools.

Comments / 6

Xavery
3d ago

All these searches for how to bring safety to the students with little in the way of results. Interesting how stricter gun laws have already been put forth and rejected. I bet I can guess the criteria for the choices of this council based on republican leadership.

Reply(2)
1
