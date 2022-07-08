ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

SNHD says another probable case of Monkeypox reported

By Lauren Clark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has received reports of a probable case of monkeypox virus in a man in his 40s. The individual has a history of travel and is isolating at home, according to the Health District. This brings the total number of...

Traffic deaths on the rise in Nevada, according to newly released numbers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly crashes are up nearly 20% in Clark County compared to last year. According to new data from the State Department of Public Safety, Southern Nevada has seen 128 deadly crashes so far this year. That's up from the 108 fatalities we saw at this...
Melinda Sheckells talks latest Vegas happenings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lot is happening when it comes to the Las Vegas entertainment world. Joining us now to break it all down is the editor of onthestrip.com and offthestripcom, Melinda Sheckells.
6 injured in explosion at commercial facility in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boulder City Police and Fire officials are on the scene of an explosion at a commercial facility. An evacuation is underway and no smoke or fire is visible at this time. Officials say 6 employees were injured as a result of this incident. They were...
Vegas Golden Knights make donation to HELP of Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have been busy helping out the community this off-season. They just donated $5,000 to HELP of Southern Nevada on Monday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Elton John to play Allegiant Stadium Nov. 1. That money will help the nonprofit get up...
Man who threatened Gov. Sisolak dies of self-inflicted gunshot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who police say took his own life during a call about a domestic disturbance is the same man who chased Governor Steve Sisolak at a restaurant earlier this year. Justin Andersch, 38, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday, July 10, police say. Metro...
Trump calls Nevada and the nation ‘cesspool of crime’ as Lombardo, Laxalt look on

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Former President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas Friday to tout his chosen candidates for the U.S. Senate and governor in an often-meandering speech centered on crime in Nevada and nationally. Trump dedicated a significant chunk of his 45 minute speech at the Treasure Island resort to condemning the Democratic party for being soft on crime, […] The post Trump calls Nevada and the nation ‘cesspool of crime’ as Lombardo, Laxalt look on appeared first on Nevada Current.
Employees walk off job after paychecks bounce

Las Vegas — Things got ugly between employees and the owner, Bread Factory at Tivoli Village Saturday. The bakery-style restaurant has been open for less than a month and already employees say their first check bounced on July 5. “I wasn’t the only one in the negative. Like the...
Mobile PreK classroom 'Strong Start Go' now accepting applications

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Have you ever had a class on a bus?. Well, it's the way one special program is able to bring preschool into local neighborhoods. The City of Las Vegas, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and City Council members are now promoting the 'Strong Start So' mobile PreK classroom.
Protestors demand apology after racist train display at Galleria Mall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Monday, the National Action Network Las Vegas Chapter will hold a protest and press conference at the Galleria Mall in Henderson, Nevada. They say community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.
Pair involved in armed robbery sought by Las Vegas police

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery. The incident happened on Saturday, July 9, at around 8 p.m. at a business near the 3200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., near Spring Mountain Road.
9-year-old Las Vegas boy surprised with party, water-therapy pool from Make-A-Wish

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 9-year-old Las Vegas boy got a big surprise on Saturday. Bradley received a new water therapy pool, complete with a pool party featuring many of his loved ones, courtesy of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. A spokesperson for the organization says Bradley is currently wheelchair-bound due...
The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
