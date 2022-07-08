BLOG: Use VEP to understand processing dysfunctions

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the availability of Power PDF™ 5, the most feature-rich release of the award-winning PDF editor since its inception. The latest edition of Power PDF drives enhanced customer value with advanced document conversion using Kofax’s best-in-industry text recognition, enhanced user experience with unique fuzzy search, expanded integrations for seamless e-signature workflows, on-the-go collaboration with Kofax Power PDF Mobile, and support for the latest industry PDF standards delivering greater security and compliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005484/en/ Kofax Power PDF 5 Leverages Industry-Best Text Recognition, Cutting-Edge Mobile, and E-Signature Technologies (Graphic: Business Wire)

TECHNOLOGY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO