Envelopes of what is believed to be human feces were sent to each Republican member of the Ohio Senate, according to a spokesperson for the majority caucus. As first reported by The Columbus Dispatch, some deliveries were caught by postal workers in Cleveland and Akron, while others were discovered by employees that work in the mailroom of the Ohio Statehouse. None of the 25 envelopes made their way directly to a senator’s office.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO