Lovin’ it: Local McDonald’s surprises crew member with celebration

Weaver, AL – Monday, July 11th is the grand opening of The Nest. Located in the old Hero’s restaurant at 8892 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL. Despite the address this is considered Weaver. The restaurant is described as a Southern family restaurant. You can get healthy eating with delicious entrees. The menu offers an array of choices to satisfy any appetite. There will be selections of chicken, turkey, pork, and beef. The owner, Gail Veal and manager Heather Benavides also spoke at the Weaver City Council meeting to concerning alcohol sales. This was approved and they discussed the plans to avoid issues that have plagues other restaurants at this location. They plan to have security and make this a family friendly local restaurant that all can enjoy. The intention is for the bar to be open from 11:00 am to 2:00 am. The bar would serve beer, wine, and liquor.

WEAVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO