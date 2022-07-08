ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Lovin’ it: Local McDonald’s surprises crew member with celebration

By Georgia Chambers
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The local McDonald’s in Guntersville, AL, recognized an outstanding crew member Thursday for his achievements in and out of the restaurant. Gabe Marsh was nominated for being an incredible crew member...

www.waff.com

WAFF

First SDA church to hold community grocery giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Service Ministry of the First SDA Church will sponsor a free grocery giveaway on Sunday, July 17. The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1303 Evangel Drive Huntsville, AL 35816. The ministry says that masks must be worn for the...
WAFF

Food pantries across north Alabama are struggling to get donations

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Food pantries across north Alabama need donations. Albertville Public Library Director, Reagan Deason, said this is the lowest supply they’ve seen. “We have come out of another school year were almost through summer,” Deason said. “We are picked apart. I mean we’re down to a...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Free 2 Teach providing free supplies to teachers in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Since January 2011, Free 2 Teach is a nonprofit organization in Huntsville that provides free supplies for school teachers in Madison County’s three public school systems (Huntsville City, Madison City, and Madison County). Teacher shopping hours are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:15 p.m. -...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Highway 431 clear after 18-wheeler wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Highway 431 is clear after an 18-wheeler overturned near Caldwell Lane on Monday afternoon. One of the northbound lanes was closed and both of the southbound lanes were shut down for some time. According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there were no injuries.
WAFF

Everything you can do at Field and Forage Flower Farm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Brought to life by a mother and daughter duo, Field and Forage is a flower farm located in Huntsville. Terri and Ashley lived in Bavaria for some time where they were amazed by the “Blumen felds” nearby. Once in north Alabama, they missed having a garden to stroll through and fresh flowers to place around their home. In 2017, they teamed up to create their own oasis, Field and Forage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackie Reed, former Huntsville mayoral candidate and well-known local advocate, has died

The family of Jackie Reed has confirmed her death Sunday night. To many, Reed was known as a familiar face and frequent speaker at Huntsville City Council meetings. She began running for political office in the late 1980s and continued running for either Huntsville mayor or a seat on the City Council, though she never served.
WAFF

financial plan review

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. 2022 Huntsville Crimestoppers Auction. Updated: 7 hours ago. Auction items will be up for bid from July 15 until...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to structure fire

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police...
WAFF

Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police Department is investigating the crash. A Facebook post from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred around...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County drivers enjoy a drop in gas prices

The price of gas here in Alabama continues to fall, which is good news for drivers. According to AAA, the average price of gas Sunday in Alabama was $4.27. That is 14 cents lower than it was a week ago. Customers at a gas station in Morgan County were pleased...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Grand Opening This Week of Weaver’s Newest Bar and Grill

Weaver, AL – Monday, July 11th is the grand opening of The Nest. Located in the old Hero’s restaurant at 8892 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL. Despite the address this is considered Weaver. The restaurant is described as a Southern family restaurant. You can get healthy eating with delicious entrees. The menu offers an array of choices to satisfy any appetite. There will be selections of chicken, turkey, pork, and beef. The owner, Gail Veal and manager Heather Benavides also spoke at the Weaver City Council meeting to concerning alcohol sales. This was approved and they discussed the plans to avoid issues that have plagues other restaurants at this location. They plan to have security and make this a family friendly local restaurant that all can enjoy. The intention is for the bar to be open from 11:00 am to 2:00 am. The bar would serve beer, wine, and liquor.
WEAVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

World Game competitors call Cullman home, briefly

CULLMAN, Ala. – Hungarian kayakers, set to compete next week in The World Games, were in Cullman for several days before their competitions in marathon canoeing at Oak Mountain State Park in Shelby County.   Until their move to Birmingham, the athletes unpacked their bags at Stone Bridge Farms and took to Duck River for a training session Thursday.   Unphased by the heat wave engulfing the state, the canoeists eagerly unloaded their kayaks on the reservoir and swiftly paddled down the river as they acclimated to their new environment.  Bálint Noé is set to compete in the men’s short distance and long-distance marathon races....
WAFF

18-Wheeler wreck shuts down HWY 431

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler has overturned at Highway 431 South and Caldwell Ln. One of the northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down. According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there are no injuries and it is unknown when the roadway...
WHNT News 19

2 arrested after trying to break in to Decatur store

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to break in to a Decatur electronics store late Sunday night. John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison are both charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglar’s tools and carrying a pistol without a permit.

