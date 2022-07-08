ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siemens Gamesa plants in Iowa and Kansas likely to see shortened 'hibernation' with possible new orders

By Michaele Niehaus, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
FORT MADISON — Siemens Gamesa has signed a letter of intent for new orders in the U.S. that could bring plants in Fort Madison and Hutchinson, Kansas, back online.

The company announced in May that it would be "hibernating" the two plants due to a lack of orders, effectively putting 263 employees — 171 Fort Madison and 92 Hutchinson — out of work.

The nacelle plant in Hutchinson is set to go into hibernation this month, while Fort Madison's turbine blade plant went offline in June, with a small core team remaining for maintenance. It is yet unclear exactly what impact the letter of intent will have on the duration of the hibernation, but the company indicated it will be a positive one.

"Siemens Gamesa has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with a non-disclosed customer for two U.S. projects that will have a positive impact on the hibernation schedule of the Hutchinson and Fort Madison facilities," the company said in a statement. "Many factors remain to be finalized; therefore, we cannot comment on any further details at this time."

Andrew Luther, communications manager with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s Corporate Affairs for North America, said the company will ensure that resources are in place to deliver on contractual obligations.

But bringing workers back could be difficult. When the company announced the shutdowns, Dennis Fraise, CEO and senior economic developer of Lee County Economic Development Group, told The Hawk Eye that LCEDG would begin working with Siemens and IowaWorks to provide displaced workers with support during a time of ample job openings.

"Our thoughts go with the people who are being displaced, but on the positive side, there are a tremendous number of openings right now, so we'll certainly be engaging with Siemens officials on that," Fraise told The Hawk Eye during an interview on May 20. "There's probably not a company out there that doesn't have some kind of opening right now."

It also is unclear how many workers may be called back to fill the orders.

Luther previously told The Hawk Eye that the company hopes to rehire "highly skilled former employees where appropriate and possible" when the plants reopen.

"Where that is not feasible, the company has a comprehensive training and development plan for new employees and will reach out to the U.S. job market to find suitable candidates," he said.

With the letter of intent, Siemens is able to being the process to order supplies for production and make other preparations needed to ready for production.

Michaele Niehaus covers business, development, environment and agriculture for The Hawk Eye. She can be reached at mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.

