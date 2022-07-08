ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Believe The Hype: Nipsey’s Killer Found Guilty & Whats Next for Brittney Griner

By @Djxo313
 4 days ago
Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

Lots of legal updates in the culture this week and you know we had to tap in with Legally Hype to give us more insight!

First on the docket, the family of Nipsey Hussle can finally get some sort of justice after Eric Holder was officially found guilty for the murder of Nipsey Hussle this week. The verdict comes after nearly three years after the Los Angeles rapper was shot and killed. Legally Hype has more info on his sentencing date and how many years Holder is suspected to get.

Next up, we’ve been keeping you updated with the unfortunate case of Brittney Griner. The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since nearly the start of 2022. Griner was first detained at a Moscow airport for attempting to travel back to the United States with vape cartridges in her luggage.

In the latest update Griner penned a letter to President Biden urging him to help with her release.. White House officials say that Biden recently spoke to the wife of Brittney Griner promising that he would do all he could to reunite her with family as soon as possible. Legally Hype has more insight on this case and more below.

The Morning Hustle

Killer Mike Uses Rap To Remind Us Of The Black Man Who Died For Independence Day

This Fourth Of July is a complicated one for many reason — good luck traveling! — especially living as a Black American during a period of peak social unrest. It’s understandable that many of us out there aren’t in the mood for celebrating or acknowledging today as Independence Day altogether. However, rap veteran Killer Mike used the grand occasion of his first solo release in a decade to remind us of the death of a Black war hero that led to the Fourth being the holiday it’s become today.
HIP HOP
The Morning Hustle

Jacquees Calls Out T-Pain For Accusing Him Of Monetizing His Viral Remixes

Headkrack and Lore’l of The Morning Hustle We chopped it up with the self-proclaimed King Of R&B Jacquees! In this clip Jacquees shares his favorite albums of all time and surprisingly calls out T-Pain for slowing down his bag! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Now one thing about Jacquees, he’s gonna […]
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom?

Today’s Asking For a Friend came in the form of a DM. A Hustler wrote us and said that she’s in an interracial relationship with a white man but has always dreamed of jumping the broom at her wedding ceremony. Now she’s afraid that she may offend her family and the culture by carrying out the tradition with her caucasian fiancé.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Morning Hustle

Keke Palmer: ‘Never Forget Who You Are Or Where You Came From’

In 2022, McDonald’s launched “Future 22,” an initiative highlighting 22 young leaders who are making impacts within the Black community. From Film Makers to Social Advocacy leaders, these movers and shakers have made it their mission to leave a legacy for those who are coming behind them and at this year’s Essence Festival, they were honored for their passion for helping others at the inaugural “Future 22” brunch which was held at the prestigious Ritz Carlton in the heart of downtown New Orleans, LA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
