ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Theaters Are Hosting 'Rise Of Gru' Showings *Specifically* For Gentleminions To Have Fun

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been to the movie theater recently and found yourself confused about people dressed up in suits, you’re not alone. The Gentleminions trend started on TikTok when teenagers suited up in their best shirt and tie for showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest installment of the Despicable...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

What's In Disney Wish's Temple Twist? The Star Wars Drink Looks Just Like Grogu

Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, has something for everyone to enjoy. MCU fans can taste dishes inspired by their favorite Avengers while other guests can sip on Insta-worthy cocktails inspired by classic Disney films like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella. There’s even a Star Wars lounge full of easter eggs from the different Star Wars films and Disney+ series. One of those easter eggs is a Grogu-inspired mocktail, dubbed the Temple Twist — but what’s in it?
MOVIES
Elite Daily

A New Campaign Is Calling For Fat Inclusion On The Bachelor Franchise

The Bachelor franchise has made some recent strides in increasing diversity on the show — including casting Matt James as the show’s first Black Bachelor in 2021 — but a new campaign is calling for more change. Roses For Every Body, which launched on July 11, is a new campaign demanding fat representation in the leads, contestants, and crew of the Bachelor franchise. According to a press release shared with Elite Daily, the campaign is calling for the Bachelor franchise to be inclusive of all bodies and to showcase “beautiful, fat badasses on our favorite reality television show!”
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Odeon Cinemas#Gentleminions#Tiktok#The Rise Of Gru
Elite Daily

Argyle Will Answer If You Call Surfer Boy Pizza's Number From Stranger Things

Season 4 of Stranger Things officially wrapped up with part two premiering on July 1, and if you’re all caught up on the episodes, don’t fret. There’s a fun way to experience a little piece of the hit TV show in real life until the next season drops. Fans have been calling the phone number of Surfer Boy Pizza after spotting the company’s digits on the side of Argyle’s van — and getting a pleasant surprise. Yep, you can actually call the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number in Stranger Things and get a hilarious response from Argyle himself.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

A father hunts for his daughter’s killer in this gripping Netflix documentary

Netflix documentary releases so far in 2022 have been some of the most unforgettable and frankly best content to hit the streamer over the course of this year, with subscribers watching in collective dismay as scammers, con artists, killers, and more pull off incredible crimes. We’ve also gone behind the scenes of the lives of newsmakers from Elon Musk to Marilyn Monroe. And been riveted by Netflix documentaries that offer deep dives into brands like Boeing and Abercrombie & Fitch.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Britney Slammed All Those Documentaries About Her As Insulting And Humiliating

It’s been a minute since our Instagram feeds have seen a Britney Spears tell-all note, but on Saturday, July 9, Brit had a lot to say. Her target this time: all those buzzy movies about her life. The number of documentaries made about Spears’ tumultuous career have been seemingly never-ending in recent years, with some of the most attention-grabbing being Framing Britney Spears, streaming on Hulu, and Britney vs. Spears, which dropped on Netflix. Both documentaries released at the height of the #FreeBritney movement in 2021 and received mixed reviews, the most critical of all being Spears herself. There is a lot of ground to cover in the tale of the princess of pop’s life and she’s had enough of everyone falsely telling her story without her blessing. Britney Spears’ Instagram note trashing the documentaries made about her didn’t hold back at all.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Lea Michele Was Cast In Funny Girl, And Twitter Had Thoughts

Lea Michele is set to join the Broadway revival of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. On July 11, the musical announced that Beanie Feldstein would exit the role on July 31 with her standby Julie Benko taking over through Sept. 4 before Michele joins on Sept. 6.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Actress Found Dead: Internet Mourns Her Tragic Passing

The popular streaming service, Netflix released sad news earlier this week that actress Busi Lurayi has passed away. The star of How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and native South African was found dead in her home Sunday, July 10. Now, fans of Busi Lurayi are reacting to the shocking news, honoring the late actress in a series of social media posts.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here’s What J-Hope Had To Say About Going On A Solo Tour

Following the release of his debut solo album, Jack In The Box, on July 15, BTS’ J-Hope will make history by performing at Lollapalooza on July 31. According to a press release by HYBE, the rapper will be the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Metallica Played "Master Of Puppets" Alongside Eddie From Stranger Things On TikTok

It feels like there isn’t a person on this planet that hasn’t seen Stranger Things, but if you’re new here, there are spoilers ahead of epic proportions. The Season 4 Volume II finale episode was packed with action and had a demonic battle like no other, which was accompanied by Metallica’s hit “Master of Puppets” played by fan-fave Eddie Munson. The roaring guitar solo fit the thunderous, bat-filled scene perfectly and gave the gang a chance to take action against Vecna. The coolest part? Metallica saw it all and responded with a TikTok duet of “Master of Puppets” that Eddie Munson would lose his mind over.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Rachel And Gabby Fully Made History With Their First Bachelorette Rose Ceremony

Mondays look way different in Bachelor Nation these days — instead of the classic one-lead format, Season 19 features two Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. This twofer of a season means more men — 32 to be exact — and probably more drama. No one knows exactly how the season will play out, but it’s clear Rachel and Gabby are in for a wild ride. To help you keep track of everything, here’s your week-by-week recap of who went home on Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy