Theaters Are Hosting 'Rise Of Gru' Showings *Specifically* For Gentleminions To Have Fun

It’s been a minute since our Instagram feeds have seen a Britney Spears tell-all note, but on Saturday, July 9, Brit had a lot to say. Her target this time: all those buzzy movies about her life. The number of documentaries made about Spears’ tumultuous career have been seemingly never-ending in recent years, with some of the most attention-grabbing being Framing Britney Spears, streaming on Hulu, and Britney vs. Spears, which dropped on Netflix. Both documentaries released at the height of the #FreeBritney movement in 2021 and received mixed reviews, the most critical of all being Spears herself. There is a lot of ground to cover in the tale of the princess of pop’s life and she’s had enough of everyone falsely telling her story without her blessing. Britney Spears’ Instagram note trashing the documentaries made about her didn’t hold back at all.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO