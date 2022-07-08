ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major magazine’s new national survey names the best pizza in NJ

By Judi Franco
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Back in 2017, NJ.com decided to do a New Jersey best pizza showdown. And the winner was Brooklyn Square Pizza, hands-down. And it’s been kind of a legend around New Jersey ever since. Everyone knows that we take our pizza very seriously here in NJ. It’s at the...

Rock 104.1

Experts Say This Is The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey

It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Serves One of the Best Burgers in America

Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
Bridget Mulroy

Unexpected Fun & Finds in New Jersey: The New Meadowlands Flea Market

The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
Lite Rock 96.9

Top 3 Ultimate Motels for Your New Jersey Vacation

There is no better place to enjoy a summer getaway than right here in New Jersey, and now we know which motel out of all the great Garden State motels tops the list. We all love our visits to the Jersey Shore, and our childhood memories are based around some classic and beautiful motels.
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
thedigestonline.com

The Best New Jersey Road Trips Everyone Has to Take

In a state that has 39,000 miles of public roadways, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore by car. Want to cruise along the Jersey Shore? Perhaps you’d prefer to drive past the Pinelands or Palisades Cliffs. No matter what’s on your itinerary, missing out on the opportunity to explore the vast diversity of the Garden State would be a shame. Yes, we really mean that. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of New Jersey road trips worth taking (organized by eight scenic byways), that includes everything from routes with coastal views to ones laden with historic landmarks.
NJ.com

This New York-centric pizzeria was just named the best in N.J.

New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

