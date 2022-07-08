Major magazine’s new national survey names the best pizza in NJ
By Judi Franco
New Jersey 101.5
4 days ago
Back in 2017, NJ.com decided to do a New Jersey best pizza showdown. And the winner was Brooklyn Square Pizza, hands-down. And it’s been kind of a legend around New Jersey ever since. Everyone knows that we take our pizza very seriously here in NJ. It’s at the...
This is the time of year in New Jersey when thoughts turn to the Jersey Shore. If you're lucky enough to be down there for any length of time, and you're looking for a great meal, thoughts will invariably turn to the many excellent seafood restaurants we have here in the great Garden State.
Summer in New Jersey is all about getting outside, soaking up some sun, and eating some of the best food from our great restaurants. And since it's summer let's find the best place to eat outside. There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and since Covid, most places...
I enjoy Asian cuisine and going to a good Chinese restaurant is always an enjoyable time. One of the most popular take-out foods not only in New Jersey but in the nation as well. Couple of things I always enjoy when going to a Chinese restaurant are pork fried rice,...
It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had to see what they came up with for Jersey.
Some experts say New Jersey has some of the best cheesesteaks in the whole country. Yes, some foodies say our cheesesteak is even better than the legendary ones out of Philly So where is New Jersey's absolute best cheesesteak?. We know that when you think of New Jersey, you're thinking...
Of all the great boardwalks the Jersey Shore has to offer, for me there is no better boardwalk to take the kids than Jenkinson's boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. I'm talking kids of any age!. I was reminded of that while there last Tuesday night performing comedy at Jenkinson's. I...
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and in rare times I will fly JFK. But when schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located in...
Online publication Thrillist has shared their choices for the 50 Top-Notch American Burger Spots You Need to Try Right Now (. These are time tested spots that have “perfected a single perfect burger”, these are their “picks for the best burgers in America”— though it’s not clear how the list was determined.
If you write a check Monday, you might scribble "July 11, 2022" without even realizing what an abbreviated form of the date means. It is, of course, 7/11 — or as stylized by one of New Jersey's favorite convenience stores, 7-Eleven, and the chain has announced new partnerships this year to commemorate the annual celebration.
The New Meadowlands Flea Market at MetLife Stadium of East Rutherford, New Jersey. Open every Saturday, rain or shine, 8am-4pm!Bridget Mulroy. Savvy shoppers in the New York/New Jersey Metro area may have heard of the New Meadowlands Flea Market. New Jersey's largest flea market is packed with food, entertainment, games, and vendors. Admission and parking are also free.
Nothing says summertime in New Jersey more than a great day at the beach, body surfing a few waves and then settling in for a fantastic dinner and one of the best shows in Atlantic City. Coming up on August 27, I'll be back on stage with my friends Michael...
ATLANTIC CITY — Workers at five Atlantic City casinos have ratified new contracts giving them significant raises, and are now turning their attention to the two that have yet to settle, their union said Tuesday. Officials with Local 54 of the Unite Here union said 99% of workers who...
There is no better place to enjoy a summer getaway than right here in New Jersey, and now we know which motel out of all the great Garden State motels tops the list. We all love our visits to the Jersey Shore, and our childhood memories are based around some classic and beautiful motels.
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
In a state that has 39,000 miles of public roadways, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore by car. Want to cruise along the Jersey Shore? Perhaps you’d prefer to drive past the Pinelands or Palisades Cliffs. No matter what’s on your itinerary, missing out on the opportunity to explore the vast diversity of the Garden State would be a shame. Yes, we really mean that. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of New Jersey road trips worth taking (organized by eight scenic byways), that includes everything from routes with coastal views to ones laden with historic landmarks.
Whenever the government passes a pointless albeit well-intentioned law, the unintended consequences are sometimes destructive, counterproductive and infuriating. Then again, at other times, they’re just curiously amusing yet annoying as hell. This is the case with the pointless single-use plastic bag and grocery store paper bag ban in New Jersey.
We recently posted an article about a visit to New Jersey by the very popular Food Network star Guy Fieri. Fieri made a visit to the Garden State for an upcoming installment of his very popular television series Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri brought “Triple D” to Somerville for a...
New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Comments / 2