SEATTLE (KOMO) — Higher crime rates and safety concerns have prompted Starbucks to close several of its coffee shops in Seattle and Everett, the company said Monday. Five stores in Seattle are slated to close their doors, including prominent locations in the Central District, Westlake Center, Capitol Hill, Roosevelt and Union Station, with a total of 16 locations around the U.S. slated to shut down by July 31.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO