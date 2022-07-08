ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

7 new Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdqaY_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: Amazon)

Another weekend means another batch of brand new streaming recommendations. This week, The Boys season 3 comes to an end in an explosive finale, while new crime drama miniseries Black Bird, starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta, premieres on Apple TV Plus. US viewers can catch up on Killing Eve season 4, too, with the final installment of the show arriving on Hulu.

As for movies, Netflix has the family-friendly animation The Sea Beast and, at the opposite end of the spectrum, the terrifying Tawainese horror movie Incantation. Over on HBO Max, you can get yourself even more hyped for the upcoming prequel movie Furiosa with Mad Max: Fury Road, while Amazon Prime Video audiences in the UK can catch Birds of Prey, which sees Margot Robbie return to the role of Harley Quinn and wreak havoc on Gotham City. In short, there should be something for everyone streaming this weekend.

The Boys season 3 finale – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

The Boys has form for explosive finales – and season 3’s farewell episode promises to be no different. After last week’s Soldier Boy reveal, Homelander now has daddy issues and a legion of superpowered adversaries all gunning for Vought’s lead Supe. While a fourth season has been confirmed by Amazon, that doesn’t mean the end can’t come sooner for some of our favorites. With the likes of Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother’s Milk in the firing line, there's a high chance not everyone will come out of this unscathed. For more, check out our explainer on The Boys season 4.

The Sea Beast – Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hybbr_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Karl Urban voices Jacob Holland, a legendary hunter of sea monsters in Netflix's latest animated family caper. When a young girl named Maisie Bramble (Zaris-Angel Hator) stows away on his ship and befriends the most dangerous sea creature of all, Jacob is forced to rethink everything. The voice cast also includes Dan Stevens, Jared Harris, and Kathy Burke, while Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams helmed the movie.

Incantation – Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DEsW_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Hit Tawainese horror movie Incantation is finally going global thanks to Netflix. After its domestic release back in March, the movie has become the highest-grossing film of the year in Taiwan and the highest-grossing Tawainese horror movie of all time. The found-footage movie is inspired by a true story about a family of cult worshippers and follows a woman who is willing to go to great lengths to protect her daughter from an inherited curse.

Black Bird – Apple TV Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYG0W_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

New limited series Black Bird is inspired by real events and stars Taron Egerton as a successful high school football player and son of a well-respected cop who's sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison. However, he's offered a choice – enter a maximum-security prison and befriend a suspected serial killer in order to extract important information, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no chance of parole. The cast also includes Greg Kinnear and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles.

Mad Max: Fury Road – HBO Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vY7Om_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

George Miller's 2015 reboot of the Mad Max franchise sees Tom Hardy take on the title role as he joins forces with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to escape from Immortan Joe, the ruler of the dystopian wasteland, along with his five wives. The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six, the most received by any single film at that year's ceremony. A prequel, Furiosa, is also on the way, with Anya Taylor-Joy set to play a younger version of Theron's character.

Killing Eve season 4 – Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGvOk_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: BBC)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

After premiering on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK back in February, season 4 of Killing Eve finally arrives on Hulu this weekend. The final installment of the hit show sees Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as former intelligence agent Eve and assassin Villanelle, who are still embroiled in a mutually obsessive game of cat and mouse. Sex Education's Laura Neal takes over as the head writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the new season.

Today's best Disney+ deals

Disney+ Monthly

(opens in new tab)

$7.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Disney+ Yearly

(opens in new tab)

$79.99

/year

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Birds of Prey – Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLvWu_0gZ6twNG00
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn in director Cathy Yan's Suicide Squad spin-off. After breaking up with the Joker, Harley is threatened by Gotham City crime boss Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) as she tries to protect teen pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). She joins forces with Dinah Lance, AKA Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Helena Bertinelli, AKA the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to take Sionis down.

  • (opens in new tab)

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 9, 2022

This was very intriguing for the Netflix Top 10, as it saw a wide variety of offerings enter both the movie and TV lists. Amid both standings, one can find quality dramas, comedies, action flicks as well as some superhero fare sprinkled in. Luckily, the same remains true here on Saturday, July 9, as there are a number of tried-and-true pieces of work that are sure to delight those looking for something to watch. Let’s take a look at today’s rankings and see how things have shifted since Friday.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Cinemablend

TBS Just Cancelled A Comedy On The Day It Was Supposed To Premiere, Which Doesn't Bode Well For Daniel Radcliffe's Show

While May is always the time of year when broadcast networks send series to the cancellation chopping block — this year was particularly plentiful in that respect — the same can’t be said when it comes to cable and streaming, which obviously aren’t tied to the same fall-to-spring schedules. But regardless of what platform is involved, no one expects shows to get canceled on the very day they’re set to premiere. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened with SNL vet Nasim Pedrad’s TBS comedy Chad, which was canceled by TBS hours ahead of the previously delayed Season 2 debut. Which doesn’t make me feel extremely optimistic about Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv Plus#Tawainese#Amazon Prime Video#Birds Of Prey#Vought#Supe
SFGate

What to Watch in July: ‘Terminal List,’ ‘The Rehearsal’ and Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Gray Man’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. This July is filled with returning TV favorites, from Better Call Saul to What We Do in the Shadows, to Stranger Things, but those in search of new things to watch won’t be disappointed either. In theaters and at home, there’s much to discover, from a couple of ambitious new sci-fi series to a film about volcanoes and love. July also brings a new documentary about one of the all-time great song writers, so let’s start there.
MOVIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
AdWeek

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon in Talks to Add HBO Max to Prime Video

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon are in talks to renew a distribution deal that would allow the online retailer to sell HBO Max from the newly merged company along with its Prime Video subscription, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet reports that the deal to resell the HBO Max streaming...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

The Three Best Streaming Services to Get That You Probably Don't Have

Explore your options outside Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu. We all wanted to break free from the tyranny of pricey cable packages, and on-demand streaming came to the rescue! Until we realized that getting all the streaming services out there would be just as expensive as cable. That's why it's important to be selective about which ones you're subscribing to. You probably already subscribe to some combination of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+, aka the big ones. But what about the smaller ones? The ones you don't need, but might want?
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

What We Do in the Shadows Returns, The Bob's Burgers Movie Hits HBO Max and Hulu

Everyone’s favorite vampires return to the small screen tonight as What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its fourth season on FX with back-to-back episodes. Also today: The Bob’s Burgers Movie arrives on HBO Max and Hulu after a brief run in theaters, Michael Pollan explores psychedelics in How to Change Your Mind, and Netflix bows the French true crime documentary My Daughter’s Killer. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Ordered Almost As Many UK Shows As Netflix During The First Half Of This Year – Report

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has planted a UK flag in a big way in recent months and research today from Ampere Analysis reveals the streamer greenlit almost as many UK shows as Netflix during the first half of this year. Paramount+, which launched in the UK at £6.99 ($8.37) per month with a glitzy London do three weeks ago featuring some of its biggest stars, ordered 13 UK shows from January to May 2022, only three behind Netflix and well ahead of rivals. Discovery+ was third with six, Amazon ordered five, Apple TV+ commissioned three and Disney+ just two,...
NFL
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Dates and best early deals on Lego, Shark, Echo Dot and more

Calling all deal hunters – we’ve got some good news for you: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just a few days away. The sale officially starts on Tuesday 12 July and runs through to Wednesday 13 July. The online giant is dropping early Prime Day deals as we speak, and it’s also announced that next week’s discounts will include up to 60 per cent off Amazon devices, up to 70 per cent off selected electric toothbrushes and up to 50 per cent off electronics. The event started in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary, and has since become one of...
SHOPPING
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
The Verge

You might be able to bundle HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video again soon

A year after HBO left Amazon Prime Video, its streaming successor, HBO Max could be returning. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon and HBO Max’s owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, are in talks to make it easier to subscribe to HBO Max directly from Amazon Prime. Before Warner Bros. Discovery had...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy