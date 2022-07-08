ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Claude Lerch Burnham Jr., dedicated family man

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaude Lerch “Skip” Burnham, Jr., 78, of Milton, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Texas when his father was stationed at Fort Sam Houston and he liked to tell people he was from Texas even though...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Walter D. Peretiatko Sr., Army veteran

Walter D. Peretiatko Sr., 92, of Lewes, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Born Sept. 4, 1929, in Rawa Ruska, Austria (now Ukraine), he was the son of the late William Peretiatko and Mary Zychaiti Peretiatko. He grew up in Europe during the German occupation of Ukraine. In the early 1940s, he and his sister, Lydia, fled Ukraine just before the end of WWII.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Mae Shockley, Stockley retiree

Kathleen Mae Shockley, 83, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Laurel, to the late Elmer and Margaret Ryan Donovan. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Martin Shockley in 2002, a grandson Thomas Cannon in 2015, a daughter Brenda Cannon in 2020, and a son Jeffrey Shockley Feb. 20, 2022, as well as five siblings, Betty Toomey, Thomas Donovan, Wanda Kozik, Debbie Donovan and Margaret Taylor.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Luise A. Davies, cherished her family

Luise A. Davies, 100, of Georgetown, was taken home to her Lord Sunday, June 12, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Luise was born Aug. 3, 1921, in Westfield, N.J., to Hattie and Warner Frickman. As a child, Luise enjoyed spending time with her family and...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Dorothy Stoltzfus Bard, many interests, hobbies

Dorothy "Mimi" Stoltzfus Bard, 100, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro. Previously, she resided at Brandywine Senior Living in Rehoboth Beach for nine years, where she had many friends, both residents and staff. She was born Sept. 8, 1921, in Atglen, Pa., daughter of the late J. Elmer and Dora (Smoker) Stoltzfus.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rotary awards scholarships to school of nursing students

The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club recently presented its annual scholarships to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students from funds raised by club projects during the 2020-21 club year. Sara Wallace of Greenwood, Madisyn Williams of Felton, and Jessica Rigby of Magnolia are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships, named in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/12/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will hold its organizational/workshop meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the Sussex Consortium. Members will elect a board president and vice president, and appoint the executive secretary. Possible votes will take place on Legends induction nominations and the 2023 fiscal year tax rate...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Keith Mack and Ed Shockley ask “What Happened?”

For locals in the Cape Region, Keith Mack and Ed Shockley likely don’t need an introduction. The duo have been musical institutions in the area for the majority of the 21st century, whether playing together, solo or in other bands. However, the pair also have a long history together, playing in the early 1990s in a band called Cries. It was during that time Mack and Shockley wrote song demos that were never released publicly ... until now. Mack and Shockley’s new album “What Happened” with those songs is set to release Friday, July 29.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Elementary FAME students enjoy field day

Milton Elementary students enrolled in a summer enrichment program enjoyed field day July 7. Due to wet field conditions, games were held inside for the 140 students enrolled in the Friends at Milton Elementary program. Students took over the school, with activities such as a chopstick race, javelin throw, dry...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa Amaral

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa H. Amaral, MD, MS, has joined its medical staff. Amaral sees patients at Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lewes and in-hospital at Beebe's Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Cardiothoracic surgeons focus on surgeries in the chest cavity, such as heart and lung. Amaral specializes in surgeries of the lung and chest wall, while Drs. Ted Stephenson and Steven Marra focus on the heart.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

East Coast Garden Center summer classes start July 20

The East Coast Garden Center summer class series will begin with a Welcome to Delaware session set for 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, in person at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. Classes continue weekly through Aug. 17, and include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The fee...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach home heavily damaged by fire

A Rehoboth Beach home was heavily damaged July 11 by a fire that took firefighters two hours to extinguish. The blaze was reported at 1:50 a.m. on Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade neighborhood, said Kent Swarts, spokesman for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. Rehoboth Beach firefighters were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Donovan-Smith residents meet with Lewes officials

During the process to annex the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park, Lewes officials stressed just how strict city code is and the diligence required from homeowners to abide by it. Seeking reprieve from deplorable conditions in the park, residents said they prepared to shoulder such tasks during the public hearing April...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Haunted Histories Paranormal Tour

Haunted Histories echo through time and Lewes is full of these eerie accounts. On this two-hour tour, Lewes Historical Society and First State Paranormal Investigations invite you to hear the true tales of long-ago residents of both the historic Cannonball and Burton Ingram Houses. This educational experience with a ghostly twist is not to be missed!
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local letter carriers raise most food in state for annual drive

18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd. For the second straight year, letter carriers from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach collected more food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign than any other group in the state. All told, in one day, the group collected 32,400 pounds of food. The U.S. Postal Service’s annual...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s Restaurant reopens in Rehoboth Beach

Nothing pairs better in the summertime than ice cream and the beach. Fortunately for Rehoboth Beach locals and visitors, Friendly’s Restaurant reopened July 1, showcasing renovations including a new drive-thru feature. In addition to Friendly’s famous ice cream, the family-favorite restaurant is now serving delicious food from a revamped menu.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

