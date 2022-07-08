Rare fireflies sync up in north Georgia

Indian Springs is one of the oldest state parks in Georgia. This park has a lot of great history to explore. They have a small museum that is open seasonally and highlights the history of the Creek Indians who once inhabited the land, how the land became a park, the booming resort era, and the history of the CCC. This park is great for a family day trip. The park offers biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, picnicking, geocaching, boating, and mini-golfing. You can also explore the Village at Indian Springs nearby. There are some really cute shops, the historic Indian Springs hotel, a garden, and Marvelous Mavericks Adventureland playground. One of our favorite parts of the park is sitting by the stream and hopping along the rocks in the summertime. This park doesn’t have many hiking trails but the trail it does offer is one of our favorites in middle Georgia. It is the Dauset Trails multi-use connector trail. It is 6.5 miles total (3.25 miles both ways) and connects to Dauset Trails. It wraps around Lake McIntosh and can be used for biking or hiking. It is a moderate trail with a few nice hills. It is an easy day hike with lovely natural scenery. It’s also a plus that it connects to Dauset Trails. As this is a state park it does require a $ 5-day pass.

JACKSON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO