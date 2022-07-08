ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Officials warn visitors to stay out of water at St. Pete's Maximo Park due to toxic blue-green algae

By Colin Wolf
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials are asking the public to stay out of the water at Maximo Park in St. Petersburg after samples show the presence of toxic blue-green algae. A sample taken from June 30 showed the presence of Cyanotoxin and prompted the Florida Department of...

www.cltampa.com

