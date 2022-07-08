400 Bales of Hay on Fire in Blythe

A truck loaded with batteries and other combustible material erupted in flames adjacent to a loading dock at a Moreno Valley distribution center Monday, injuring one person as the fire threatened to spread into the facility. The blaze was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center...
07.06.2022 | 10:55 PM | TUSTIN – Just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a report of a traffic collision involving a trapped driver was reported in the intersection of Holt Avenue and Vanderlip Avenue in the unincorporated area of Tustin. Arriving units of the Orange County fire Authority found two vehicles a compact black Ford Fusion and a white Nissan 370z with heavy damage. The elderly driver of the black sedan was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes while firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle. It’s believe the Nissan was traveling northbound on Holt Ave., Inn collided with the sedan who is making a left-hand turn onto southbound Holt. The driver of the black vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then I’m condition but she was conscious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Flames consumed 15 acres of medium-thick vegetation in Moreno Valley Sunday evening before firefighters stopped the spread. The fire was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the 16000 block of Fox Trot Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Forward progress of the fire was reported stopped at 10:39 p.m., leaving firefighters to put out remaining flames and hot spots.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transporting bus was involved in a traffic collision in Valencia on Monday, according to first responders. The collision was first reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at 12:24 p.m. Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway...
One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Rubidoux Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. in the 4000 block of Rubidoux Boulevard east of Riverside, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said one person was seriously injured and had to be extricated from...
A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 215 in Riverside Monday triggered a fire that consumed a car and prompted lane closures in heavy traffic. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. on southbound I-215 near Central Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that a Hyundai, a Toyota Prius...
A motorist died in a rollover crash in Rubidoux Sunday. The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. near 3986 Rubidoux Blvd., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies found two people inside an overturned Jeep Cherokee. Both were transported to Riverside Community Hospital. The driver was pronounced...
A person was killed Monday evening in a crash in Riverside. The crash was reported at approximately 8:17 p.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived at Ramona Parkway and Lakeview Avenue where they found the victim lying in the middle lanes of expressway, according to the CHP. There...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and three wounded in robberies before dawn Monday at six 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking the same lone gunman in at least three of the crimes. The string of violence occurred occurred within a timespan...
A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit and run collision in Pomona and Tuesday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau were called at approximately 9:33 p.m. Monday to Holt Avenue and New York Drive where they found a man between 30 to 40 years old suffering from severe injuries.
Riverside County Fire Department crews quickly contained a brushfire that erupted in Moreno Valley Sunday evening. The blaze, dubbed the "Shetland Fire," was first reported at around 8:40 p.m. near Foxtrot and Shetland Lanes before quickly spreading to over 15 acres of vegetation near Perris Reservoir. Forward progress was halted...
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Just around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Long Beach Fire Department and Long Beach Police Department along with Port Police, were… Read more "3 Injured After Partial Silo Collapse in Long Beach"
Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several Southern California families gathered to grieve Sunday night, mourning the loss of three young people who died in a fiery high-speed crash in Orange. Families and community members huddled together on the sidewalk near the crash site, lighting candles and sharing their grief and pain...
A man has been tied to three separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in a fourth shooting and at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk was […]
A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores left at least two people dead Monday, with police saying some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. to the 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores has left at least two people dead, with police saying Tuesday some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. Monday to the 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
A fire that erupted Friday in the Santa Ana River bottom on the west end of Jurupa Valley burned roughly five acres before it was stopped. The non-injury blaze was reported about 11:10 a.m. in the area of Marlatt Street and Limonite Avenue, on the south side of the river bottom, close to the city limits of Norco, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
A woman hiking in the Hollywood Hills Sunday was transported to a hospital suffering from heat-related symptoms, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to 6530 Forest Lawn Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The woman’s condition was not immediately known. Sunday’s high temperature in...
Pasadena officials Monday said thieves have been taking electrical wiring from various areas in the city, and urged people to report suspicious activity to police. “The city of Pasadena is experiencing theft of wiring from electrical pull boxes located in the city’s right of way,” said Lisa Derderian, public information officer for the city.
