Space Coast experiencing hotter days, warmer nights and high humidity

The month of June marked some of the highest average temperatures recorded in 85 years on the Space Coast. And as temperatures continue to rise, so, too, does the risk of heat-related illnesses.

This past June was the ninth hottest June since 1937. For example, on June 23, daytime temperatures reached 96 degrees setting a record high for that day. It’s part of a larger trend in rising temperatures seen on the Space Coast in the past 20 years, according to State Climatologist David Zierden at Florida State University's Florida Climate Center .

According to Zeirdan and other experts, higher temperatures "do pose an increase risk for human health.”

Since the early 2000s, heat-related hospitalizations and ER visits have steadily increased on the Space Coast, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. In 2005, there were 169 heat related injuries, in 2015, there were 175. In 2019, there were 260. There was a dip back in 2020, though, to 178, but the overall trend has been upward.

In Florida, the rise in temperatures only started in the 2000s, said Zierdan. Prior to that, the 1900s saw stable temperatures. This century, Florida has gotten about three degrees warmer, and extreme temperatures became more common. Zierdan attributed the change to global warming.

“It's the extremes that are also changing so as we warm two or three degrees that means the occurrence of extremely hot temperatures is going to become much more frequent,” Zierdan said.

This summer has seen not only rising temperatures but also an increase in humidity and a decrease in rainfall, said Derrick Weitlich lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Melbourne

Rising temperatures on the Space Coast are also exacerbated by rising humidity. The Space Coast's afternoons showers also help bring down hot temperatures.

The National Weather Service uses a heat index when putting out heat advisories. The heat index relies on both temperature and humidity to calculate what heat may feel like to the human body. So, if the temperature is 90 degrees but humidity is high, it can feel hotter than 90 degrees.

The combination of these three weather events could be why the National Weather Service has already had to issue a few heat advisories in June. This is higher than normal, Weitlich said. The National Weather Service will typically issue one or two heat advisories over the course of the summer.

Though Brevard County is coastal and gets a breeze from the ocean, Zierban warned that “Brevard County is a little more insulated against extreme temperatures but they’re not immune from the rising temperatures were seeing in recent decades.”

Weitlich also added that it’s not just the days that are warming up. It’s also the nights. When temperatures remain at 75 degrees or more over the course of the night, it's considered a warm night, said Weitlich. The past few years have seen 60-100 warm nights across the course of the summer season in Brevard. Normally, summers in Brevard would only have about 30 warm nights per season.

“If we’re having more of these warm nights and if you don’t have air conditioning, it's certainly going to be impacting human health,” said Zierdan.

But according to Health First emergency medicine physician Larissa Dudley, the greatest dangers from rising temperatures come from extreme daytime heat, especially for infants, the elderly and individuals participating in strenuous outdoor activities. And Dudley added that increased humidity will “make all of those heat-related injuries or illnesses more likely to happen.”

While Dudley said she doesn’t have data for how many heat related injuries she’s seen in her time working in emergency medicine at Health First, she said over the past two years, she's seen an increase. Dudley speculated that this could be because of the increase in numbers of people from other places moving to Brevard who aren't used to the heat yet.

Dudley added that heat injuries can be minor like swelling in older adults. But excessive heat can lead to heat strokes. The best thing to do , Dudley added , is to prevent heat injuries in the first place.

Drinking a sports drink that has salt and sugar, resting if playing sports outside, and staying in shaded areas can all help prevent heat related injuries.

“If you are already feeling thirsty, you are already likely somewhat dehydrated,” said Dudley. The CDC also recommends drinking one cup of water every 15-20 minutes if working outside.

Dudley said that potential symptoms of heat illness are an increase in the pulse rate and dizziness or lightheadedness. When any of those symptoms occur, Dudley said it's crucial to seek shade, or a cool place with a fan. Place cold towels on the body. But if the dizziness continues, people should either call 911 or head to the nearest ER.

Amira Sweilem is the Data Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Sweilem at 386-406-5648 or asweilem@floridatoday.com .

