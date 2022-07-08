ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Community Counts: Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois

By Matthew White
 4 days ago

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The need for mental and behavioral health services have skyrocketed in the past year or so. Much of that can be attributed to a vast array of challenges the world has faced. From a pandemic to a war across the world in Ukraine. But one non-profit wants access to those services to become much easier.

That’s why Horizon Health, a hospital network in Paris, often collaborates with its connecting organization called the Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois. Together, they aim for and achieve new ways to address mental and behavioral challenges in their patients. A recent expansion took a big step towards that.

But it also took the opportunity to reflect upon and honor the legacy left behind by one of the hospital’s more respected family practice physicians. Dr. Leland Phipps served the Paris communities for 36 years until he passed away in May of 2017. Three years later, the expansion and memorial wall project was developed.

Today, a wall right off the entrance to Horizon Health’s Paris Clinic is devoted to Dr. Phipps and the impact felt by his commitment throughout the hospital. His family also contributed photos and approved the work. Emotions flood in as various staff walk by it, recollecting their individual relationship with the late physician.

The expansion, which includes 32,000 square feet of space for family practice providers and behavioral healthcare services, began in October 2020. After the completion and dedication in June of 2021, the Phipps Center now awaits an Open House on Thursday, July 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. It’s a chance for anyone in the community to tour the new spaces, participate in giveaways, and even enjoy refreshments.

Many of the physicians at Horizon Health can still feel the presence of Dr. Phipps throughout the hospital. One physician we spoke with, Dr. Rahat Sheikh who is also Chief of Staff, considered him a hero in his life. But also a mentor he says was brilliant in every way and family-oriented in his practice. A leader who had a vision for progress.

Another staff member we spoke with, who’s also President of Clinic Operations, first connected with Dr. Phipps when she started out as a CNA. His guidance motivated her into the leadership role she now holds. After his passing, Lacey’s appreciation of his personable approach only grew further. Now it’s something she hopes to maintain herself through her own work.

“He felt very strongly about the needs in our community and being here to support the needs however that meant for our organization. So being able to carry that on through the center in his honor is a great opportunity for our community to continue to offer those services.”

Dr. Phipps’ contributions to others, aside from the medical field, was so great that it inspired a scholarship in his name. Carle Foundation chose to donate the “Dr. Leland Phipps Memorial Scholarship” to recognize any applicant displaying aptitude and passion in their fields. An attribute assigned to Dr. Phipps by all who knew him.

