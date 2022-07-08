Bridge to Montcalm County village closed through September

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects that should be starting the week of July 11 on Monday. Out of the nine projects that are happening, four of them are in northern Michigan. These projects are happening in Mackinac, Cheboygan, Manistee and Mecosta Counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be handling these projects, which includes the US-2 Rebuilding Michigan project, the US-31/M-22 roundabout project in Manistee County and rebuilding US-131 in Mecosta County.

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO