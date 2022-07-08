ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Bridge to Montcalm County village closed through September

By Michael Kransz
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STANTON, MI – The southern access road to a village in Montcalm County will be closed starting Monday, July 11, through late September. The closure is due to...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Subdivision planned on wooded property at Muskegon Country Club

MUSKEGON, MI – The Muskegon Country Club is proposing to build 39 homes overlooking its golf course near Lake Michigan. The club is planning to build the Lakeside Dunes subdivision in a wooded area near the corner of Sherman Boulevard and Beach Street. The area is close to the city’s Kruse Park on Lake Michigan and also within walking distance of Pere Marquette Beach.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Saginaw News

To restore lakes drained after 2020 flood, two Michigan counties will weigh pricey 30-year payment plan

CORRECTIONS: Gladwin and Midland county commissioners will vote on special assessment proposals that would cost Midland and Gladwin county lakeside property owners an average $180 annually from 2022-24. A previous version of this report inaccurately reported other homeowners in both counties could pay for the special assessment proposals. The boards...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montcalm County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
County
Montcalm County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Announces Nine New Road Projects, Four in Northern Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced nine major road projects that should be starting the week of July 11 on Monday. Out of the nine projects that are happening, four of them are in northern Michigan. These projects are happening in Mackinac, Cheboygan, Manistee and Mecosta Counties. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be handling these projects, which includes the US-2 Rebuilding Michigan project, the US-31/M-22 roundabout project in Manistee County and rebuilding US-131 in Mecosta County.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Monthslong lane closures coming to U.S. 131 near Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, MI – Lane closures and intermittent ramp closures will hit U.S. 131 near Big Rapids starting Monday, July 11, and lasting through late September. The closures are part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s $6.6 million to rebuild more than six miles of U.S. 131 between 13 Mile Road and 19 Mile Road in Mecosta County.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Eight Injured in US-131 Car Crash in Mecosta County

Eight people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a car crash on US-131 in Mecosta County Monday evening, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a 16-year-old Grand Rapids teen over-corrected after driving over the rumble strip on southbound US-131 near Old State...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Point#Urban Construction#Stanton#Mdot
Kalamazoo Gazette

Great Lakes resurrection: Muskegon Lake transforms from industrial dump to ‘ridiculous’ potential

MUSKEGON, MI -- Cindy Larsen was in her office at Muskegon’s chamber of commerce when she heard screaming coming from the reception area. Alarmed, she went to investigate. Turns out they were “screams of glee” from a long-ago resident who had returned for a visit and was overwhelmed by the beauty of Muskegon Lake, Larsen told MLive/The Muskegon Chronicle.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Pioneer

Crash on U.S. 131 sends 6 kids, 2 adults to hospital

MECOSTA COUNTY — A single vehicle car crash on U.S. 131 sent eight people to the hospital Monday evening. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, about 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 11, deputies responded to U.S. 131 near Old State Road for a report of a single vehicle personal injury accident with entrapment. Police say a 16-year-old driver, from Grand Rapids, traveling southbound on U.S. 131, allegedly overcorrected after striking the rumble strip, sending the vehicle off the left side of the highway and hitting a tree.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Large power outage reported in Isabella County

According to Isabella County Central Dispatch, there is a large power outage spanning from the south end of Mt. Pleasant to North of Rosebush, and from Weidman east to Wise Road. New links: Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states. According to Consumers Energy, there are 42 power outages,...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

17-year-old thrown from truck, seriously hurt in crash

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old girl is seriously hurt after she was thrown from a truck during a Saturday night crash in Lowell Township. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and Foreman Street for a crash.
LOWELL, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy