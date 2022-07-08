ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot while driving in Binghamton; police recover bullet casing, seek info from public

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Binghamton Police say a 22-year-old man was shot Thursday while driving on Brandywine Highway in the city.

He was treated at Lourdes Hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, officials said.

According to police, the man was northbound on Brandywine Highway, near the 81 South on-ramp, when he was struck by gunfire.

Police believe the person who fired the shot was also driving on Brandywine Highway at the time of the incident.

During a search of the area, investigators recovered a .380 caliber casing and .380 caliber magazine thought to be tied to the shooting.

Police said they currently have no description of the vehicle and a suspect has not been identified.

The Binghamton Police Detective Bureau has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 607-772-7080.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Man shot while driving in Binghamton; police recover bullet casing, seek info from public

IN THIS ARTICLE
