ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptmeR_0gZ6r5Bm00

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday.

It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition.

Police said they suspect no foul play. Detectives are working to identify the man and contact any

If you have any information concerning the incident or identification of the individual involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make a tip by clicking here.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210

Comments / 2

Related
WIBW

Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Central Kansas authorities have found a 17-year-old male from the Chapman area who has allegedly made violent threats on social media against members of the public. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday evening, July 11, deputies were made aware of a male juvenile who...
CHAPMAN, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dead, two teens injured after head on-collision Sunday afternoon

One woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. on east Magnolia Road about four miles east of Salina. Samuel Owens, 16, of Solomon, was heading east on Magnolia in a 2007 Jeep Commander. Jennifer Wangerin, 38, of Salina, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the report says.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces multiple requested charges after wreck

A Salina man was arrested after two-vehicle collision in west Salina late Saturday afternoon. A 23-year-old Salina woman was southbound on Dover Drive and stopped at the W. Cloud Street stop sign when her 2016 Ford Focus was rear-ended by a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup then fled the scene.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salina#Police#South Street#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
WIBW

Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown. The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

One dead in Sunday afternoon crash in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed and two children were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near Salina. The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. A Jeep driven by a 16-year-old was moving east on Magnolia road when it went left of center and struck a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jennifer Wangerin head-on. Wangerin died at the scene, and her 11-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan woman arrested for arson

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has arrested a Manhattan woman accused of arson. Mahbobba Babrakzai was taken into custody on Sunday, July 10. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Manhattan Fire Department investigators, along with Riley County Police Department determined the cause of the...
MANHATTAN, KS
ksal.com

Fatality Crash East of Salina

A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Commander was headed east on Magnolia Road. For an unknown reason it went left of center and crashed head on into an air coming Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 12

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allison, Angie Marie; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Hathaway,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

$1,500 damage from fireworks at two Salina parks

SALINA — Fireworks are being blamed for the destruction of toilets at two Salina parks earlier this week. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday, someone set off a large firework in a restroom at Indian Rock Park, 1500 Gypsum Avenue. The explosion completely destroyed a toilet and blew a six-inch by six-inch hole in the wallboard wall. Damage was estimate at $700.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Barricaded suspect sets Junction City home on fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A barricaded suspect in Junction City attempted to elude police by allegedly setting a home on fire. Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Junction City Fire Department says crews were called to the 100 block of E 12th St. with reports of a fire.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Member of Nickerson family hit by car in Kentucky dies

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the members of a Nickerson family who were hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday has died. The Jefferson County, Kentucky Coroner’s Office announced Trey Jones died at the University of Louisville Hospital on Thursday at 1:33 p.m. Ava and...
NICKERSON, KS
KSNT News

Abandoned Riley Co. home goes up in flames

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Fire Department was called to a fire Tuesday morning to find a vacant structure engulfed in flames. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, firefighters responded to 100 East Stockdale Lane in Randolf and found an abandoned home fully involved in fire. Eleven volunteer firefighters and the RCFD #1 responded.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
NICKERSON, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy