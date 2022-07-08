Triopia goes undefeated in summer volleyball league

Bland Family Farms participates in farmers markets in Jacksonville and Springfield, selling eggs, grass-fed and -finished beef, pasture-raised chicken and chemical-free produce. The farm's products also are available at County Market and Jones Meat Locker in Jacksonville and a few groceries in Springfield, along with restaurants such as Proud Richard's in Jacksonville, which features the farm's eggs and other products on its menu.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO