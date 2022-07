PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tourism Committee is excited to host Artists on Main, scheduled for July 26 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. This free community event will feature a variety of visual and performing artists as they showcase their talents in action down Main Street in Historic Downtown Prattville. Applications are now available online at www.prattvillechamber.com for anyone who wants to participate as an artist. It is free to participate. The submission deadline is this Friday, July 15.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO