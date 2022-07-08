ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

“Can I put my pants on?”: Video shows Trump official who pushed “Big Lie” detained in his underwear

By Bob Brigham
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8E6a_0gZ6qgbV00

CNN on Thursday broadcast bodycam footage from the Fairfax County Police Department of its early-morning search warrant execution at Jeffrey Clark's home.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz obtained the video, which shows the Trump DOJ official in his underwear and a dress shirt.

A female officer then informs Clark she is with the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General.

"Can you step outside with me, we have a search warrant and we need to speak to you," she said. "So can I get you to step outside for me?"

"Let's go, let's step outside," she repeated.

"Can I put my pants on first?" he asked.

"They are going to clear the house," he was told.

Watch below or at this link.

Comments / 25

Teresa Brooks
3d ago

He knew it was coming he should have been dressed. You can't try to overturn this government and get away with it. The ones at the top need prison for life too.

Reply(12)
21
Jonathan Johnson
2d ago

This is tyranny! When is Hillary going to be marched out in her underwear for the real and traitorous crimes we know she has committed??!!

Reply(2)
4
