Las Vegas Summer League: How to watch, full game schedule for July 8
The Las Vegas Summer League officially tipped off on Thursday in a “Midnight Madness” format as games stretched into the early morning hours on the East Coast.
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic got things started off with a win over third pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets. Banchero produced 17 points, six assists and four rebounds while Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds, respectively.
Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers in the late game as the fifth pick had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe suffered a shoulder injury five minutes into the game and would not return.
The Las Vegas Summer League will feature all 30 teams playing five games each. The competition will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on July 17. The 28 teams not in contention will have one last game on July 16 or 17. All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on an ESPN network or NBA TV.
The action continues on Friday with 14 teams in action. Here is the full schedule of every game set to take place on Friday.
Mavericks vs. Bulls
- Date: July 8
- Time: 4 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Venue: Thomas & Mack
Spurs vs. Cavaliers
- Date: July 8
- Time: 5 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
Hornets vs. Pacers
- Date: July 8
- Time: 6 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Venue: Thomas & Mack
Nets vs. Bucks
- Date: July 8
- Time: 7 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
Warriors vs. Knicks
- Date: July 8
- Time: 8 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Venue: Thomas & Mack
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Date: July 8
- Time: 9 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
Suns vs. Lakers
- Date: July 8
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Venue: Thomas & Mack
