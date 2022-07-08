Las Vegas Summer League: How to watch, full game schedule for July 8

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Summer League officially tipped off on Thursday in a “Midnight Madness” format as games stretched into the early morning hours on the East Coast.

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic got things started off with a win over third pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets. Banchero produced 17 points, six assists and four rebounds while Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds, respectively.

Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers in the late game as the fifth pick had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe suffered a shoulder injury five minutes into the game and would not return.

The Las Vegas Summer League will feature all 30 teams playing five games each. The competition will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on July 17. The 28 teams not in contention will have one last game on July 16 or 17. All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on an ESPN network or NBA TV.

The action continues on Friday with 14 teams in action. Here is the full schedule of every game set to take place on Friday.

Mavericks vs. Bulls

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP

Date: July 8

July 8 Time: 4 p.m. EDT

4 p.m. EDT TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Venue: Thomas & Mack

Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Date: July 8

July 8 Time: 5 p.m. EDT

5 p.m. EDT TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Venue: Cox Pavilion

Hornets vs. Pacers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Date: July 8

July 8 Time: 6 p.m. EDT

6 p.m. EDT TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Venue: Thomas & Mack

Nets vs. Bucks

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Date: July 8

July 8 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Venue: Cox Pavilion

Warriors vs. Knicks

AP Photo/Alan Youngblood

Date: July 8

July 8 Time: 8 p.m. EDT

8 p.m. EDT TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Venue: Thomas & Mack

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Date: July 8

July 8 Time: 9 p.m. EDT

9 p.m. EDT TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Venue: Cox Pavilion

Suns vs. Lakers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports