Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Summer League: How to watch, full game schedule for July 8

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z6TZ_0gZ6qfim00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Summer League officially tipped off on Thursday in a “Midnight Madness” format as games stretched into the early morning hours on the East Coast.

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic got things started off with a win over third pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets. Banchero produced 17 points, six assists and four rebounds while Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds, respectively.

Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers in the late game as the fifth pick had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe suffered a shoulder injury five minutes into the game and would not return.

The Las Vegas Summer League will feature all 30 teams playing five games each. The competition will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records will meet in the championship game on July 17. The 28 teams not in contention will have one last game on July 16 or 17. All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on an ESPN network or NBA TV.

The action continues on Friday with 14 teams in action. Here is the full schedule of every game set to take place on Friday.

Mavericks vs. Bulls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDLxW_0gZ6qfim00
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 4 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Venue: Thomas & Mack

Spurs vs. Cavaliers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UQLW_0gZ6qfim00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 5 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Venue: Cox Pavilion

Hornets vs. Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cM5xQ_0gZ6qfim00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 6 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Venue: Thomas & Mack

Nets vs. Bucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2WKR_0gZ6qfim00
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 7 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Venue: Cox Pavilion

Warriors vs. Knicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRc2c_0gZ6qfim00
AP Photo/Alan Youngblood
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 8 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Venue: Thomas & Mack

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnPJz_0gZ6qfim00
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 9 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Venue: Cox Pavilion

Suns vs. Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OvS6n_0gZ6qfim00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
  • Date: July 8
  • Time: 10 p.m. EDT
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Venue: Thomas & Mack

