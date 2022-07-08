ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Waukesha County's newest business that takes the picnic party outside

By Drew Dawson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Ashley Kipp, 35, of Waukesha was inspired by her Pinterest and social media pages. Scrolling through, she saw intimate and aesthetically glamorous picnics throughout the U.S. — and saw a calling.

As a store manager at Free People at The Corners of Brookfield, she wanted to do something beyond the four walls of the retail world. A luxurious, outdoor experience sounded like the right move.

As a side hustle, Kipp created Lake Country Picnic Co.

"I saw people doing these events, and I’ve always loved event planning," Kipp said. "It felt more boho and really beautiful, natural and detailed, and I wanted Milwaukee and Waukesha to have something like this."

The idea fits a modern aesthetic. Starting at four people and going to as many as 20, Kipp provides her clients with blankets, pillows, tables, tablecloths, boho-style umbrella, china and more for elevated get-togethers.

So far, she's hosted events including baby showers, birthday parties, proposals and more, each with its own theme.

In the first month and a half after she started in August 2021, Kipp booked seven picnics in the area. Business was slower in the winter, though she is capable of hosting events indoors, as well.

Discovering her passions on this new path, she has since quit her full-time job. In March, she went full time with Lake Country Picnic Co.

"The reason I do this is because it makes it fun to put together an event for, say, just four girlfriends who want to get together who may not have seen each other during the pandemic," Kipp said. "They don’t want to go to the same restaurant or bar like they have before. They want an experience in a more intimate setting."

Living in the city of Waukesha, she said she is willing to travel 30 minutes in any direction for events. Costs start at $200 for four people and includes all of the picnic essentials, including blankets, pillows, china, umbrella and tables. Kipp said she can accommodate other requests, such asprocuring balloon arches, and also provides a personalized message board.

Recently, Kipp added a food option to her offerings. These include sandwich platters and charcuterie boards that go beyond meat and cheese. They can include fruit, nuts, vegetables, various flavors of hummus and more. Food is an additional cost.

"My hope is to have lots of options for sandwiches and other things that are gluten free, dairy free, vegan and catered toward the food you can’t just buy from a quick, pickup shop," Kipp said. "I’m dairy free, and it’s almost impossible to find what I need at an event or social setting. I bring my own snacks. That’s what I want to be able to do so I can provide food for different dietary restrictions and also make it so it's really beautiful and works really well."

Additionally, for those not looking for a full, hosted event, Kipp offers to-go picnic experiences.

They include a picnic basket with a blanket, acrylic wine glasses, cotton and reusable bags filled with charcuterie like cheeses, meats, jams and gluten-free crackers. They are available for pickup in Waukesha or at Nourish Organic Juice Bar & Cafe, 612 Milwaukee St., Delafield. They cost $125, and you get to keep everything.

While she closes in on finishing her first year in business, Kipp said she has no plans of slowing down and wants to keep expanding Lake County Picnic Co.

“I’ve always been obsessed with event planning and the energy it brings,” Kipp said. “The little details you need to pull everything together and the results are big, beautiful events. I’ve always had a passion for that. This helps me bring all of that, and people, together.”

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

