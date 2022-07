In one of his first full interviews since joining the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed his recent unceremonious exit from the Cleveland Browns. While speaking about his former NFL team, Mayfield admitted he was “shocked” by Cleveland’s decision to move on from him and sign former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson instead. However, the former Oklahoma Sooner also shared that he was “grateful” for his time in Ohio as he spoke about his four years with the Browns.

