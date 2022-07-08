Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, July 7

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, July 7. Overdose at a local business on the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Led to a traffic stop on a related vehicle on the 100 block of...
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. Officer checked on subjects near road after hearing yelling on the 600 block of 3rd St. NW. All was found to be fine.
A number of airports across Minnesota have received around $25 million dollars in federal funding to upgrade their terminals as part of a $1 billion effort to improve airports nationwide…. 0. JPB temporarily housed outside City Hall, number of development projects expected to be completed this summer. The Joint...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota, is addressing how to deal with unwanted bears and other wildlife, after an increase in complaints over the last couple of months. Sheriff Tom Burch says some calls are just to report a bear sighting, but others...
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
The Bemidji City Council held an informational work session for an update on the city’s legal department. City Attorney Al Felix is expected to retire at the end of September, with Assistant City Attorney Katie Nolting preparing to fill the position. Nolting discussed the city attorney’s office’s various aspects...
The Joint Planning Board issued an update in the city’s weekly newsletter. The JPB is currently housed across Bemidji Fire Station 1 in the Widseth, Smith & Nolting building. Some commercial building projects expected to be completed this summer include the Division Street Dollar General and the Boardwalk golf...
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
A man is in custody after he reportedly tried to abduct two girls from a park in Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction at Cameron Park on June 25 at around 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers spoke with two...
WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
