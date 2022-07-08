Single and looking? Boston is a top 10 city to find a new love, says Zillow

BOSTON — If you’re single and thinking about moving to find a new love, the trip might not be as far as you think.

Boston just makes the cut when it comes to the top 10 cities for singles to move to for love in 2022, according to real estate giant Zillow.

Zillow ranked the 100 largest U.S. metros based on things like a city’s share of singles, available rental units, and rent affordability for singles.

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country,” said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert. “If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene.”

#1 on the list is Wichita, Kansas.

Zillow says that out of all metros analyzed, Wichita has the highest share of rental units affordable to singles, leaving single residents with more disposable income to spend on dating and social activities, which could increase the likelihood of finding a match.

“Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year,” said Pendleton.

And, that’s could be why Boston, which has always been known for some steep rents, is #10 on the Zillow list.

Boston’s “typical rent,” according to Zillow $2,788 - the highest of all cities listed in the top 10. The typical rent in Wichita is $966.

Texas gets some serious love on the list, with four cities in the Lone Star State making the top 10.

Here’s the entire list, according to Zillow:

Metro Area / Typical Rent

#1 - Wichita, Kansas / $966

#2 - Austin, Texas / $1,869

#3 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin / $1,186

#4 - Denver, Colorado / $1,988

#5 - San Antonio, Texas / $1,469

#6 - Houston, Texas / $1,575

#7 - Dallas, Texas / $1,791

#8 - Seattle, Washington / $2,265

#9 - Washington, D.C. / $2,231

#10 - Boston / $2,788

Zillow says its best cities for singles were determined using Zillow housing metrics and data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“With the exception of the Zillow Observed Rent Index metric (ZORI) — which was given half weight —– the collection of all other variables were each given equal weight for the final index.”

