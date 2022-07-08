ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD: Woman shot sister-in-law outside of Tulsa QuikTrip

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested, hours after another woman was gunned down outside of a Tulsa QuikTrip.

Officers responded to the QuikTrip near 61st and Highway 169 Thursday night before 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of Estrella Mendoza.

Overnight, officers learned that Mendoza visited the gas station with her husband and sister-in-law, Alexis Flanner.

Investigators believe Flanner and Mendoza argued before the shooting.

Flanner was found near 51st and Yale and was taken into custody. Because Flanner is Native American, the FBI will take over the case.

Mendoza’s family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her nine children during this tragic time.

This is a developing story.

