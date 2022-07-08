ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate approves constitutional amendment on abortion

By Tom Lehman
WGAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Senate on Friday approved a proposal to add language to the Pennsylvania Constitution stating explicitly that the document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The legislation now goes to the House for a vote. UPDATE: After...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Daily Beast

GOP Senators Make Sneaky Midnight Move to Restrict Abortion in Pennsylvania

Just before midnight on Friday, Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate quietly advanced a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would remove any right to abortion. The Senate Rules Committee Meeting went past curfew Thursday as lawmakers hammered out budget matters and a House-approved package of constitutional amendments. Republican Sen. Judy Ward’s proposed abortion amendment was added to the package in an 11-6 vote on party lines. If the amendment passes both GOP-controlled houses in two legislative sessions, it will go to the public for a vote. The governor wouldn’t be able to veto it. Ward claimed it wouldn’t outlaw abortion as the procedure is protected by the state’s Abortion Control Act but critics pointed out that a governor could easily overturn the Act in light of the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade ruling. “They wanted it tonight, run in the dark of night,” Democratic Sen. Vincent Hughes fumed. “This is not a bridge-naming bill that you can decide at the last minute that you forgot to add... They knew throughout the course of the day that this was what they were going to do.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Sharif Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Pennsylvania Senate#House#The General Assembly#Democrats#Republicans
CNET

Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AOL Corp

As SC nears abortion ban, first House hearing centers on rape, incest and fetal exceptions

A woman who described her rape as a teenager. A husband whose wife had three miscarriages. An Upstate college student who was born with a fetal anomaly. These stories and more that were focused mainly on abortion exceptions were shared Thursday in front of legislators during the first round of testimony before a special S.C. House committee charged with deciding the future of abortion access in South Carolina.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

Lawmakers move state abortion amendment closer to 2023 vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to have voters decide whether to add a provision the Pennsylvania Constitution to say it does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions passed the Legislature on Friday and could be on the ballot next spring. The language...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy