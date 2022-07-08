ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suicide Documentary & Education Initiative Seeks Community Participants

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Breaking Through Task Force has partnered with The Saving Lives Task Force, Be Resilient OBX, and Dare County Department of Health & Human Services to promote suicide awareness and education. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and throughout the month stories will be shared of individuals who have been...

Southern portion of Buxton beach nourishment project nearly complete

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that steady progress was made over the weekend for the beach nourishment project that is currently underway in Buxton. Nourishment of the southern section of the shoreline—from the landing point located at the south end of Tower Circle to the ocean groin field near the original location of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse—is expected to be completed this evening (Monday, July 11, 2022).
BUXTON, NC
More than a mile of Avon beach nourishment project is now complete

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company’s second hopper dredge, the Liberty Island, arrived in Avon and resumed pumping operations on the evening of Friday, July 8, 2022. As of Sunday, July 10, 2022, the volume from the Liberty Island combined with the amount placed by the first hopper dredge, the Ellis Island, from June 19–29, 2022, totals over 50 percent of the project volume (i.e., 500,000 cubic yards out of 1 million cubic yards). Over one mile of the Avon oceanfront has been nourished, and another approximately 1.5 miles needs to be completed.
AVON, NC
Thomas John Slater

WANCHESE — Thomas John Slater, age 66 died peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Born August 30, 1955, in Hartford, Connecticut, Tom was the twin brother of Timothy James Slater. He was raised in East Hartland, Connecticut surrounded by family and friends. He is predeceased...
WANCHESE, NC
Ocracoke Express Ferry Ridership on Par With Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry has been a runaway success in its fourth season of service, nearly matching pre-pandemic ridership levels over the first two months of its 2022 season despite using a smaller vessel. In May and June, the passenger ferry shuttled 10,063 people between Hatteras and Ocracoke, nearly...
OCRACOKE, NC
Martha Edwards Allen

MANTEO — Martha Edwards Allen passed away on July 8, 2022. The daughter of the late James and Fannie Mae Edwards, she was the widow of Robert Riddick Allen II. Born on November 23, 1925, Mrs. Allen was a resident of Manteo, N.C. She grew up in Driver, Virginia, where she has strong connections to the community. Mrs. Allen was a member of the Chuckatuck High School Class of 1942 and a graduate of Westhampton College, University of Richmond. She was a member of Mount Olivet Methodist Church in Manteo, N.C.
MANTEO, NC
David Jordan Maryott

NAGS HEAD — David Jordan Maryott departed this life on July 6, 2022. He was born at Garfield Hospital in Washington, D.C. on January 5, 1947, to Arthur and Jean (Pliler) Maryott. David played basketball and tennis in high school. After graduation from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, he attended the University of Maryland where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. In his senior year of college, he met and married his first wife, who had a son, Kevin, who David later adopted. David graduated college in 1970 with a B.S. in business. David spent eleven years working in management for Safeway Food Stores. During that time, David and his first wife had three children, Michael, Amy, and Christian. David and his first wife later divorced. In 1983, David met his soul mate and partner for life, Maryann, who had a son, Jeffrey, from a previous marriage. David and Maryann married in 1985. David owned and operated Maryott Painting, until 1990 when he, Maryann, and Jeff moved to Nags Head, North Carolina where they owned and operated the Manor Motel until retiring in 2004. David spent countless hours enjoying his favorite pastime of surf fishing along the Outer Banks. Over the years, David fished in tournaments from Nags Head to Ocracoke with friends. Maryann and David traveled to many wonderful places, the majority were cruises with family and friends. David was an avid poker player.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Ray Carlton Matthews

NAGS HEAD — Ray Carlton Matthews of Nags Head, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Chapel Hill, NC. A native of Elizabeth City, he graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1972 and moved to the Outer Banks. Ray devoted his life to photographing the fleeting beauty of the barrier islands and beyond. His work has graced the walls of businesses and homes for over 50 years and provided inspiration for so many. His passion for capturing dramatic weather, ever-changing landscape, and vibrant coastal life in photographs burned strong until his final days, and he leaves behind a vast library of photographic splendor.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Joyce Tillett Meekins

WANCHESE — Joyce Tillett Meekins, 97, of Wanchese, NC died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home. A native of Wanchese, she was born March 31, 1925, to the late Sophronia Meekins Tillett and Elisha Gray Tillett. Mrs. Meekins was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She...
WANCHESE, NC
Ray Matthews, whose camera captured OBX’s beauty, passes at age 72

Nags Head photographer Ray Matthews, 72, passed away on July 6, leaving behind a legacy of beauty and character. Only a dedicated lover of the Outer Banks could capture the iconic images as did Matthews, who traipsed the coast for years photographing the moods of his surroundings. His aerial photographs of his beloved barrier islands alone keenly captured the hearts of many through their fragility and breathtaking color. It was not uncommon to see his images posted on social media, followed by praise.

