ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Joe's Fishing Hole: Update on yellow perch die-off

By JOE DOUCETTE Elko Fly Shop
Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is an update on the yellow perch die-off at Wildhorse Reservoir. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) took biological samples from the perch and sent them off to US Fish and Wildlife Service Bozeman Fish Health Center for study of histology, virology and bacteria. Preliminary results given to...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Field & Stream

Four Meaty Bait Rigs for Big Catfish, Alligator Gar, and Redfish

Almost every angler started out as a cut-bait fisherman. If you chop it, slice it, or behead it and then stick it on a hook, it qualifies as cut bait, including those nightcrawlers you ripped to pieces to catch your first bluegills. Soaking cut bait has a bit of a stigma of being dumbed-down fishing, but there’s actually a lot of science and technique that goes into the proper hacking, rigging, and fishing of a bloody, dripping chunk of flesh. This is especially true when you’re targeting species like alligator gar that rely on their sense of smell above all else before they commit to a strike. These four rigs were designed to give you an advantage when chasing cut-bait-loving fish, and they’ll help you hook more giants in muddy rivers, roiling surf, and your local lake.
HOBBIES
Eater

How an Expert Fisherman Catches Alaskan King Salmon

On this episode of Dan Does, host Daniel Geneen goes to Alaska to visit Kyle Lee, the founder of Alaskan Salmon Co., and join him fishing for the day in the Copper River, home to the fattiest and most expensive salmon in the world. Salmon will swim up to 300...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Bass Fishing#Fish Stocking#Water Year
Outdoor Life

Iowa Fisheries Biologists Catch and Release a Massive Flathead Catfish Weighing More than 70 Pounds

Biologists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were conducting a fisheries survey on the sprawling Missouri River last week when they reeled up a massive flathead catfish that weighed 72.4 pounds. A post on the DNR’s Facebook page shows a young employee cradling the 49.5-inch catfish, which appears to be a female that’s about ready to spawn. The fish’s belly is so large and swollen with roe that the DNR employee is barely able to wrap her arm around it.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
UPI News

Alligator found swimming in Wisconsin lake

July 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin are trying to find the owner of an unusual animal found swimming in a lake -- an alligator. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue said the alligator was spotted in Long Lake and was captured by the Osceola Boat Patrol, which turned the reptile over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground

Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that getting close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park is incredibly dangerous, for both yourself and the wildlife. On top of that, you can face jail time for messing with the wildlife at the park. Of course, even with the park at half capacity… idiots abound. People choose not to listen, and are willing to risk their safety and their criminal record for the brief feeling […] The post Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy