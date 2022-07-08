ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

The Home Page | Cheers to the Fourth

By Sarah Sinclair
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 3, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. CHEERS TO THE FOURTH. Fun is brewing all over town this weekend, and Carpinteria is no exception....

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Montie Clayton Aleridge Jr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Montie Clayton Aleridge Jr. announces his passing on June 7th, 2022, at Cottage Hospital Santa Barbara, California. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Clayton was born on January 12, 1942, in Orange, CA to Montie Clayton Aleridge...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Take a Hike, Save the World’ at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara’s spectacular natural beauty takes the spotlight with Take a Hike, Save the World, an exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum inspired by and designed to galvanize visitors to enjoy Santa Barbara County’s trails and public lands and join in the important work needed to help protect them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

John Brennand

John Brennand, renowned Godfather of recreational and competitive running in Santa Barbara, passed away on June 30th at Cottage Hospital after a brief battle with COVID 19, exacerbated by dementia. An influential leader in the Southern California race community, he was also an exceptional engineer and beloved husband, father, and brother.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | Something Rotten at Santa Barbara City College￼

For devotees of the American musical, Something Rotten at SBCC delivers a laugh-out-loud “egg-stravaganza” with a clever, lightly self-effacing sense of humor. It’s a musical about making a musical — the first musical — and it pokes good-natured fun at the genre. The cast is huge (they barely fit on the stage for bows) and contains bright stars vocally and comedically that energetically move this musical along.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carpinteria, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Carpinteria, CA
Business
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Real Estate
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

ON the Beat | Artful Drumming at Hahn Hall, Jazz Tickles State Street

It began with the sound up for metal bars ringing, in a hypnotically steady pulse mixed with polyrhythmic complexity. So goes the minimal mesmerism of Eric Cha-Beach’s 4+9 (Four and Nine), opening a fascinating concert last Saturday at Hahn Hall from Brooklyn-based Sō Percussion. A premiere percussion group on the scene and the world, the quartet made its Music Academy debut in the Mosher Guest Artist Concert series, and invited the gifted Academy fellows — and percussion faculty members Michael Werner and Joseph Pereira — to join the party.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara’s nearly century long tradition, Fiesta, continued Saturday morning with the Old Spanish Days costume sale. “ (The sale) is a way of many of our dancers to clean up their closet and pass those beautiful costumes on to those members of our community who want to participate in Fiesta,” says The post Fiesta tradition continues with Old Spanish Days costume sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara MTD Union Prepares to Negotiate with Company Leadership

Employees of Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) are going into final negotiations with the public transit agency’s leadership Tuesday, July 12, before potentially going on strike, after raising concerns over what they say have been unfair working conditions during the pandemic. Teamsters Local 186, the Santa Barbara County...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Crash closes portion of Storke Road in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Storke Road was closed Monday evening following a two car crash. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said northbound Storke was closed between Santa Felicia Drive and Marketplace Drive. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road, near the...
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Home Page Cheers#Cottages Carpinteria#Island Brewing#Douglas Associates
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Fire Crews Snuff Blaze Near Aero Camino

An “illegal burn” behind a lumberyard near Aero Camino in Goleta prompted a quick response from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which was able to stop the blaze before any nearby structures were damaged. According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck, one engine...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tom Reed Announces Retirement Unity Shoppe

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. July 11, 2022, Santa Barbara, Calif. – Tom Reed, the public face of Unity Shoppe for 20 years, is stepping down at the end of 2022. Speaking at every opportunity about the many programs Unity Shoppe offers to help those in need — an average of 18,000 clients annually, referred by more than 300 social service agencies around Santa Barbara County, — Tom said, “It’s time for someone else to lead this amazing, unique, 105-year-old local charity; and it’s time for me to enjoy some new adventures with my wife and grandchildren.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Recipes
santabarbaraca.com

New Restaurants in Santa Barbara

As far as we’re concerned, there’s always room for more good eats in our bountiful city surrounded by organic farms, family-run ranches, avocado and citrus orchards, and the seafood-rich Santa Barbara Channel. You’re definitely going to want to sample what these new Santa Barbara restaurants are cooking up with the ingredients of the season. From casual to refined and everything in between, this fresh crop of eateries is ripe for your restaurant picking!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
loveexploring.com

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Richard Boulette and Teresa Ramirez-Boulette, PhD

Some may have wondered what happened to long time (48 years) Santa Barbara residents, Richard Boulette and Teresa Ramirez-Boulette, PhD. They are resting peacefully, together forever, in a Veterans Cemetery in South Texas as per their wishes. Both Navy veterans, with Teresa achieving the rank of Officer. Richard died suddenly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Donald Austin Stivers

Donald Austin Stivers grew up in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of New York State. During WWII, he served in the 256th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, which landed in Normandy (Utah Beach), and fought through France, Belgium, Holland, and finally into Germany. After the war, Donald attended Hobart College, and then Seabury-Western Theological Seminary. He was ordained as an Episcopal priest on St. Thomas’s Day, December 21, 1951. Soon thereafter, he met the love of his life, Florence Hume Tryon, a nurse working at Rochester General Hospital. For nearly 25 years, he served as the parish priest of All Saints Episcopal Church in Irondequoit, New York. While there, Donald and Florence raised two children and dedicated themselves to both family and church life. In 1979, Donald was called to a new ministry – first to Boulder City, Nevada, where he served at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, and then in 1982 to Christ The King Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, California. After he retired from active ministry in 1991, he continued to serve at All Saints By-The-Sea in Montecito, and at the Mount Calvary Retreat House & Monastery. In Santa Barbara, Donald loved to swim at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. He and Florence also enjoyed hiking and birdwatching with the Santa Barbara Audubon Society. During retirement, Donald joined a creative writing group in Santa Monica, writing short stories and reminiscences. Donald was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, pastor, counselor, and friend for so many people. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Laura G. and Clinton F. Stivers, by his wife Florence T. Stivers, by his brother Rev. Alton H. Stivers and sister-in-law Susan M. Stivers, brother-in-law Richard Webb, and his grandson John R. Stivers. He is survived by his sister Jean Webb, his brother Kenneth Stivers, his daughter Margaret G. Stivers and son-in-law Hartley Folstad, by his son Michael H. Stivers and daughter-in-law Dr. Michelle P. Stivers, by his grandson Alexander H. Stivers, and his granddaughter Louise M. Stivers. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 16th at 2pm.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
point2homes.com

644 Hollyburne Lane, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA, 91360

Gorgeous, turnkey single-story townhouse with private backyard, center courtyard, and lovely mountain views! This inviting home with high quality upgrades, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and beautiful features will make you want to move right in! Through the entryway, the spacious living room is graced by an elegant stacked stone fireplace as its centerpiece and sliding glass doors lead you to a private courtyard creating the alluring vibe of indoor - outdoor living. The brand new, fully remodeled kitchen, with adjacent dining area and sliding glass doors to the backyard, is an absolute dream with quartz stone countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances including LG 5-burner gas stove and oven, LG microwave, LG dishwasher and Whirlpool refrigerator. Two amply sized guest bedrooms -- one with en suite bath with stone floors and granite counters -- both have large windows offering views of the center courtyard. The lovely primary suite, with its own private full bath, offers an upgraded stone shower and floors, a skylight, granite countertops with double sink vanity, and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All this, plus an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home, laundry hook-ups inside the garage, and serene community walking trails and botanical gardens make this Thousand Oaks gem a rare find!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy