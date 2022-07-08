ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Teen Reported Missing

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Gwynn...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 63, Dragged & Injured In East Baltimore Carjacking, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said. The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near Eutaw Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away. The 63-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon. Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance sneakers. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detective at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Gwynn Oak, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Man Grazed by Bullet in Baltimore Gunfire

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting that took place early Monday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Deadly Confrontation Between Timothy Reynolds And Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case. A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022 Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him. The reward for information has doubled to $16,000. NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oak#911#Clothing
Shore News Network

17 Year-Old Shot in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight yesterday morning in Southwest Baltimore. According to detectives, “At approximately 12:42 a.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once there, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives believe the shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, where a crime scene was located. Southwest District detectives are investigating this incident.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Two Shot in Critical Condition in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in Southwest Baltimore Saturday morning that left two in critical condition. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of West Fairmount Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:34 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Witnesses say Sunday evening carjacking involved known squeegee kid

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Dead in Crash in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating two fatalities that occurred on the late afternoon of July 10, 2022, in the area of Georgia Ave. and May St. At approximately 7:44 p.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Baltimore County Police walk with community residents to address concerns

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department walked a mile in residents shoes to strengthen community relations. Baltimore County Police laced up their sneakers to walk throughout Liberty Road. Officers got to see the community from a different perspective and learn about the needs of the area. Residents got the chance to learn more about the police and their intentions.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy