ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

County, water district install first-time sewer service to over 300 Lower Valley residents

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qifYJ_0gZ6oHEW00

Over 300 residents of the Lourdes and Conquistador communities in the Lower Valley will have wastewater service for the first time as El Paso County and the Lower Valley Water District (LVWD) complete a $3 million water infrastructure project.

Septic tanks at 95 homes in the Lourdes and Conquistador neighborhoods near Fabens were decommissioned and residents will now be connected to the LVWD's sewer system. County Commissioner Iliana Holguin joined County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and LVWD General Manager Gerald Grijalva at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the construction site off North Loop Drive in Fabens. The Texas Department of Agriculture contributed $1 million to the project, which the LVWD matched with an additional $2 million.

“In the year 2022 in the richest country in the world, it is unacceptable that many neighborhoods in El Paso County still do not have access to clean drinking water and sanitary sewer services,” said Holguin, who represents east El Paso County, including the Fabens area.

County committed to increasing water and sewer access

Samaniego and Holguin said the county is committed to connecting residents of El Paso County's unincorporated communities, often referred to as colonias, to the public water and wastewater system. Spills and seepage from septic tanks can contaminate groundwater with bacteria, viruses and parasites, creating risks for public health.

"We are moving full steam ahead," Holguin said. "We know that the need is there and we are doing everything we possibly can to connect every single person in El Paso County."

Holguin said funding is the biggest barrier to connecting communities to water and sewer services. She said the county and its partners are seeking state and federal grants along with support from nonprofit organizations to continue building water infrastructure projects.

"I don't like the word colonia," Samaniego said, "because it means that we haven't done what we need to do."

Residents waited decades for water and sewer connections

The Lourdes and Conquistador subdivisions were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They were connected to the water system for the first time in 2012.

Dora Cereceres brought her grandchildren to Thursday's ribbon-cutting. Her mother lived in the neighborhood from 2006 until her death in 2018. She said until the neighborhood was connected to the water system, the family had to pump it from a well for household use and buy drinking water.

"When you have a septic tank, you have to be careful not to overfill or spill," she said. "When you don't have a sewer line, you learn to live with it. But now that there's a sewer line, that's much better for everybody."

Construction on the wastewater connections began in June 2021 and was completed this month. Septic tanks in the neighborhoods were starting to fail after operating for two decades. The tanks were decommissioned when residences were connected to the new sewer line.

"We expect for you to live healthier lives," LVDW manager Gerald Grijalva told residents. "Now, your water and wastewater concerns are our problem; you can just call us."

LVWD provides water, wastewater and solid waste services in southeastern El Paso County.

Cochran subdivision anticipates water construction project

The Cochran subdivision near Agua Dulce, also in eastern El Paso County, was set to break ground on a water construction project later Thursday. The nonprofit organization DIGDEEP is funding the installation of water infrastructure for 22 families. The county waived fees related to the project and is constructing a road for the water connection.

Comments / 3

Related
KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: Is El Paso ready for the monsoon?

EL PASO, Texas -- Last year El Paso experienced one of the heaviest monsoon that brought large amounts of flooding and damage. This year the Climate Prediction Center is predicting El Paso will experience a moderate monsoon, with about 5.25" of rain expected. Will El Paso be ready for this...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DMD looks to residents for future revitalization effort ideas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For Borderland residents looking to improve Downtown El Paso, it’s that time of the year again to fill out a survey.   El Pasoans will have to submit a survey online, or can obtain a hard copy in person at the Downtown Management District (DMD) office. This survey helps the DMD […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle caught fire in a west El Paso parking lot early Monday morning. This happened in the parking lot of a shopping center along Mesa Street, near Starbucks, at the intersection of Mesa and Sunland Park. A KFOX14/CBS4 photojournalist captured footage of the...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Fabens, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
City
Agua Dulce, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Has Gone From The Sun City To The Fee City

Not so long ago, when you paid for something, you got a receipt that listed your goods and/or services, the tax and a total. When appropriate, there was a place to leave a tip and it was all typically on one, fairly small, slip of paper. Nowadays, your receipt is...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Officials investigate desert discovery of two bodies

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- The Sunland Park Fire Department is reporting the discovery of two bodies in the desert off Highway 9. According to a Facebook post, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department, Border Patrol and the office of the medical investigator worked together to recover the bodies.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

EPFD successfully rescues dog from canal

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Water Rescue Team successfully rescued a dog from the canal west of the Jonathan Rodgers Plant on Sunday afternoon. The rescue happened early Sunday afternoon. The dog, nicknamed “Lucky” by the crews, was turned in to Animal Services. No injuries reported. For local and […]
cbs4local.com

Vehicle crashes into a rock wall in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a crash in east El Paso Monday morning along George Dieter at Pellicano drives. The vehicle crashed into a rock wall near the Circle K gas station, blocking the left lane. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Drinking Water#Water Systems#Ground Water#Sewer Service#Urban Construction#Conquistador#County#Lvwd General#North Loop Drive
KFOX 14

Road Closures happening the week of July 10th through July 16th

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at varying locations between Transmountain Road and Redd Road each night. All eastbound onramps between Transmountain Road and Redd Road will be closed to all traffic. The direct connector ramp from westbound Transmountain Road to eastbound I-10 will be closed to all...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Great Local Places To Get A Great Haircut In El Paso

Whenever you need to get a haircut, there's plenty of chains you can go to but sometimes the best places to go to are the ones that are homegrown. The local shops where people know who you are & know exactly what you like (there was even a nice local soul who gave haircuts to the homeless).
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
93.1 KISS FM

Awesome Guy Steps Up to Clean Debris in Horizon City

When the rains roll into the El Paso area, things get messy. Seriously, we still have flooding problems on I-10, people freak out while driving, and sometimes random rocks start falling off walls. I live in the City of Horizon, where a lot of construction is happening. Sometimes traffic can...
HORIZON CITY, TX
elpasomatters.org

EPISD first El Paso district to offer paid parental leave

Two years ago, Gabriella Bulos-Ciscato, a first-grade teacher at Hughey Elementary School, was able to take almost two months of paid maternity leave after accumulating her paid time off as soon as she and her husband started trying to get pregnant. Now, Bulos-Ciscato is expecting again, but the surprise pregnancy...
EL PASO, TX
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Las Cruces

At the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert lies the former mining town of Las Cruces, where you can experience New Mexico’s charm, learn its history and taste delicious food. In Spanish, Las Cruces means “crosses”, today this city is considered the crossroad of New Mexico as it sits at the intersection of several major highways.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police respond to shooting near San Pedro and Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and Colorado, according to the Las Cruces police. Las Cruces police stated two people were taken...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso deputies arrest man for unlawful carry

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Sheriff Deputies making a traffic stop found a jar of marijuana and a 9 mm gun in the vehicle. It happened on July 2 at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail in Montana Vista. Verdi Vladimir Miranda, 20, was arrested...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Parents charged in connection to death of 8-mo baby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 8-month-old baby was found dead inside an mobile home’s storage room, wrapped in a blanket, and fastened to his car seat. Medical technicians tried to revive the infant prior to transporting him to the hospital but was declared deceased upon arrival. On Saturday 9th, 2022 around 2:04 pm the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

High school student wants to pay his own way through college

El PASO, TX (KTSM) – Devyn Stewart is only a sophomore at Andress High School but says he’s already been accepted to attend Rice University, now its about earning money to pay his way. While he has received a scholarship, he needs to raise $5,000 more dollars to be able to attend. Right now the […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy