County, water district install first-time sewer service to over 300 Lower Valley residents

Over 300 residents of the Lourdes and Conquistador communities in the Lower Valley will have wastewater service for the first time as El Paso County and the Lower Valley Water District (LVWD) complete a $3 million water infrastructure project.

Septic tanks at 95 homes in the Lourdes and Conquistador neighborhoods near Fabens were decommissioned and residents will now be connected to the LVWD's sewer system. County Commissioner Iliana Holguin joined County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and LVWD General Manager Gerald Grijalva at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the construction site off North Loop Drive in Fabens. The Texas Department of Agriculture contributed $1 million to the project, which the LVWD matched with an additional $2 million.

“In the year 2022 in the richest country in the world, it is unacceptable that many neighborhoods in El Paso County still do not have access to clean drinking water and sanitary sewer services,” said Holguin, who represents east El Paso County, including the Fabens area.

County committed to increasing water and sewer access

Samaniego and Holguin said the county is committed to connecting residents of El Paso County's unincorporated communities, often referred to as colonias, to the public water and wastewater system. Spills and seepage from septic tanks can contaminate groundwater with bacteria, viruses and parasites, creating risks for public health.

"We are moving full steam ahead," Holguin said. "We know that the need is there and we are doing everything we possibly can to connect every single person in El Paso County."

Holguin said funding is the biggest barrier to connecting communities to water and sewer services. She said the county and its partners are seeking state and federal grants along with support from nonprofit organizations to continue building water infrastructure projects.

"I don't like the word colonia," Samaniego said, "because it means that we haven't done what we need to do."

Residents waited decades for water and sewer connections

The Lourdes and Conquistador subdivisions were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They were connected to the water system for the first time in 2012.

Dora Cereceres brought her grandchildren to Thursday's ribbon-cutting. Her mother lived in the neighborhood from 2006 until her death in 2018. She said until the neighborhood was connected to the water system, the family had to pump it from a well for household use and buy drinking water.

"When you have a septic tank, you have to be careful not to overfill or spill," she said. "When you don't have a sewer line, you learn to live with it. But now that there's a sewer line, that's much better for everybody."

Construction on the wastewater connections began in June 2021 and was completed this month. Septic tanks in the neighborhoods were starting to fail after operating for two decades. The tanks were decommissioned when residences were connected to the new sewer line.

"We expect for you to live healthier lives," LVDW manager Gerald Grijalva told residents. "Now, your water and wastewater concerns are our problem; you can just call us."

LVWD provides water, wastewater and solid waste services in southeastern El Paso County.

Cochran subdivision anticipates water construction project

The Cochran subdivision near Agua Dulce, also in eastern El Paso County, was set to break ground on a water construction project later Thursday. The nonprofit organization DIGDEEP is funding the installation of water infrastructure for 22 families. The county waived fees related to the project and is constructing a road for the water connection.