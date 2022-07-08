ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Teenager Shot Dead in Columbus

By Erica Schmidt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH- Columbus patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 900 Block of Lilley Avenue on unknown...

Comments / 13

replacefearwithfaith
2d ago

I don’t understand how people can make jokes about this situation! All lives matter. Our children are being killed in the streets like rodents! Dogs and cats get more respect and recognition! There’s nothing funny about it. Wow 😯

Reply
2
replacefearwithfaith
2d ago

My condolences go out to the family of this child! Color doesn’t matter and the day doesn’t matter, what matters is that another child has been killed! So sad 😞

Reply
2
 

