ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police Investigating July 4th Murder of 62-Year-Old Bronx Man

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Known NYC Gang Member Arrested by Police After Foot Chase

CONEY ISLAND, NY – A known gang member was spotted by New York City Police officers in Coney Island Sunday night around midnight. As officers approached, the gang member, who is out of prison on parole, was seen by police, who noticed he was armed with a loaded gun. As officers approached, he fled the scene but was later captured and charged. Police confiscated the gun, taking one more illegal gun off the streets of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
1010WINS

Man, 29, charged for fatally stabbing man in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 29-year-old Bronx man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Co-Op City over the weekend. Aaron Smith was charged with murder and manslaughter after he stabbed James Santana in the chest in Smith's home on Casals Place around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police, who told the New York Post that the two fought before the 54-year-old's killing.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Bronx#City Police#Violent Crime
PIX11

‘Way too young’: Community responds to Yonkers teen’s death

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Friends and neighbors left candles and flowers Monday night outside the Yonkers home of 14-year old Ethan Reyes. The teen was stabbed to death over the weekend during an altercation on a subway platform in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan. The suspect in the stabbing is 15 years old. Marisol, […]
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

New York City Scammers Impersonated Dead Man to Illegally Sell His House

NEW YORK, NY – Even the dead are not immune from crime in New York City. This week, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, along with New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda, announced that Jorge Vasquez Jr. and Andy V. Singh – as well as “23-41 100th Street Corp” – have been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court for allegedly filing fraudulent paperwork to claim ownership of an East Elmhurst, Queens home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man arrested for allegedly throwing woman and dog of out car

WARNING: Images included in the article may be difficult for some to view. STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a woman and dog out of a car in Stamford on Saturday night. A couple from Yonkers, New York, was arrested for breach of peace and two counts of risk […]
STAMFORD, CT
PIX11

Man stabbed near Times Square, tells cops group attacked him

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the stomach early Monday in Midtown Manhattan, according to authorities. The victim, 41, approached police posted near West 43rd Street in Times Square around 5 a.m. and told the officers that a group of men stabbed him a few blocks away, officials said. But the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

2 men, vehicle sought in robbery, carjacking on East Harlem street: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects and a vehicle in connection to a robbery and carjacking that occurred in East Harlem, authorities said. According to police, at approximately 3:30, on Thursday, June 23, near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 115th Street, a 43-year-man was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by the two suspects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen among dead in NYC weekend violence

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends and relatives of a slain teen gathered at a growing memorial on West 140th Street on Sunday night. Ethan Reyes, 14, had lived on the street his family until they moved to Yonkers a few months ago. The teenager was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 15-year-old boy he knew, after a verbal dispute that began in the street spilled into the subway station just three blocks away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

102K+
Followers
55K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy