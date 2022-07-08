Police Investigating July 4th Murder of 62-Year-Old Bronx Man

CONEY ISLAND, NY – A known gang member was spotted by New York City Police officers in Coney Island Sunday night around midnight. As officers approached, the gang member, who is out of prison on parole, was seen by police, who noticed he was armed with a loaded gun. As officers approached, he fled the scene but was later captured and charged. Police confiscated the gun, taking one more illegal gun off the streets of the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO