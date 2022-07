Ruston Police officers interviewed Jamarlon Armstrong, 20, of Ruston, in regard to a vehicle burglary that occured on July 4 and ended up arresting Armstrong on two charges. During the interview, Armstrong denied stealing anything from the vehicle or being in possession of any of the stolen property. However, as the interview continued, the officer determined that at some point Armstrong had been in possession of four debit/credit cards that had been stolen from the vehicle, as Armstrong had added $200 through his Cash App using one of the cards stolen.

